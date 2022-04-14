We're obsessed with Kendall Jenner's latest activewear and you won't believe how affordable it is

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Granted, Kendall Jenner would look amazing in anything, but her activewear is always on point. Sharing her latest ensemble to Instagram, we couldn't believe how affordable it is.

RELATED: Fun activewear that will actually make you want to work out in 2022

The 26-year-old supermodel posted a gym selfie looking incredible in cobalt blue leggings and a matching crop top from Australian brand Meshki. Priced at just £39 ($59) and £35 ($49), you can buy the set for yourself without breaking the bank, and it's so flattering.

Kendall shared a selfie to her Instagram Stories in her Meshki set

The high-rise leggings are made from buttery soft, ultra stretchy fabric with a supportive waistband that sculpts and snatches your stomach to give the illusion of an hourglass figure, while the crop top has a wide encased hem to give you a subtle lift.

VIEW GALLERY

Elise V Back Cami Crop Top, £35/$49, and matching Venus Leggings, £39/$59, Meshki

They're actually intended for exercise too, promising to offer optimum support and be totally squat-proof. If blue isn't your colour, the set also comes in nude, green or orange.

For her post-workout look, Kendall added a pair of mini Uggs and a sweater thrown over her shoulders. We'll be taking inspiration and wearing this comfy co-ord for downtime and running errands as well as our next gym session.

Also loved by the likes of her sister Kourtney Kardashian and friends Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber, we think it's only a matter of time before these Meshki sets sell out, so get in there quickly.

MORE: Kate Middleton 'spends £56k on wellness' each year – here's how to live like a future Queen

Kendall has worn the label before in the form of equally affordable mini dresses, shirts and evening crop tops, so keep it on your radar to upgrade your new season wardrobe this spring.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.