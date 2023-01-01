50 best January Sales 2023: The New Year deals from Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, ASOS & MORE!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Hurrah! All the big January sales are in full steam! And they are ridiculously good this year. If you didn't get what you wanted over Christmas (or Boxing Day), well, January is a big month in the shopping calendar. Here are our absolute favourite January Sales for 2023...

MARKS & SPENCER JANUARY SALES 2023

M&S' January 2023 sale has up to 50% off and the deals are incredible. The sale includes womenswear, childrenswear, homes and mens.

JOHN LEWIS JANUARY SALES 2023

John Lewis is offering up to 50% off menswear, womenswear, childrenswear, home, toys and sports & leisure – winning.

BOOTS JANUARY SALE 2023

There are some scent-sational New Year sales on at Boots - especially on fragrance!

HARRODS JANUARY SALE 2023

Calling all designer lovers! Harrods has a huge 50% off sale this month. Incredible.

NEXT JANUARY SALE 2023

This has always been a momentous occasion in the shopping calendar - the January 2023 sale! Now it's all about grabbing those bargains virtually.

HOBBS JANUARY SALE 2023

Celebrity favourite Hobbs has up to 70% off everything from dresses and knitwear to coats, tops and trousers. The likes of Stacey Solomon and Charlotte Hawkins will certainly be pleased!

CURRYS PC WORLD JANUARY SALE 2023

Shop 40% off thousands of products in the Currys PC World 2023 sale.

SELFRIDGES JANUARY SALES 2023

The big Selfridges New Year sale is on! There are discounts across mens, womens, shoes, home and tech - and there's up to 50% off.

ASOS JANUARY SALES 2023

Trust ASOS to bring a stellar sale for 2023. There is a whopping 50% off sale on for New Year. You'll also find reduced prices on shoes from Adidas Originals and Miss KG.

COACH JANUARY SALES 2023

Looking for a designer splurge but with up to 40% off? Of course you do! Coach has some amazing deals on throughout January.

RIVER ISLAND JANUARY SALES 2023

The River Island January 2023 sale is across the whole of the RI website - and there are huge deals to be had.

MANGO JANUARY SALE 2023

We'll be investing in some key style pieces from Mango's January 2023 sale this year. From puffer coats to leather ankle boots.

NET-A-PORTER JANUARY SALES 2023

Luxury website NET-A-PORTER has sales on with savings of up to 50% across women's clothing, shoes, beauty, and accessories. Plus, new styles added daily.

HARVEY NICHOLS JANUARY SALES 2023

Treat yourself to something utterly gorgeous from Harvey Nichols' incredible January sales. The fashion selection includes brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Vince, and Valentino

MATCHESFASHION JANUARY SALES 2023

One of Kate Middleton's favourite stores is offering up to 70% off for 2023 - get in quick. Use code EXTRA10 for an extra 10% off.

ASPINAL OF LONDON JANUARY SALES 2023

You can save up to 60% across Aspinal of London's stunning pieces. Run!

GANNI JANUARY SALES 2023

Celebrity and Insta-fave label Ganni is offering up to 40% off in their epic January sale - including leopard dresses, floral blouses and loungewear too.

EBAY JANUARY SALES 2023

70% off in their brand outlet, including the likes of activewear, shoes, coats, and more!

SHOEAHOLICS JANUARY SALES 2023

If your shoe rack is screaming for an update, you need to visit Shoeaholics. You'll find the likes of Kurt Geiger, Aldo, UGG, and Carvela all at excellent prices.

CHARLOTTE TILBURY JANUARY SALES 2023

As Charlotte would say, 'you're in for a treat darling'. Very exciting! There is 20% off if you buy two Holiday Icons. There's also a section on her website called 'Magical Savings'. You'll love all the amazing offers on makeup and supercharged skincare kits.

BODEN JANUARY SALES 2023

One of Kate Middleton's go-to brands, Boden is holding a huge January sale with up to 50% off seasonal womenswear, menswear, babies, and childrenswear.

ARKET JANUARY SALES 2023

Shop some incredible discounts on womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and homeware.

KATE SPADE JANUARY SALES 2023

Save up to 50% off selected styles from Kate Spade, one of Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton and Holly Willoughby's favourite labels this January.

LUISAVIAROMA JANUARY SALES 2023

Get 40% off new season buys with the code HL40. There's also a dedicated sales section - see below.

LOOKFANTASTIC JANUARY SALES 2023

Lookfantastic should be on your radar right now - the January sale has up to 30% off haircare, skincare, cosmetics and fragrances.

& OTHER STORIES JANUARY SALES 2023

You can snap up bargains with up to 70% off at & Other Stories – a brand loved by the likes of Holly Willoughby and Kate Middleton.

LIBERTY JANUARY SALES 2023

Liberty has a BIG January 2023 sale with up to 80% off at Liberty on womenswear, menswear, homeware and accessories.

MONSOON JANUARY SALES 2023

Get shopping in Monsoon's sale, which is offering up to 70% off everything from loungewear to cosy knits and more.

COAST JANUARY SALES 2023

Woah! Coast has 80% off everything across its entire website. If you have a big event on that will hopefully happen in 2023, now's the time to shop.

H&M JANUARY SALES 2023

Get shopping with January discounts on ladies fashion, menswear, homeware, and kids.

SEPHORA JANUARY SALES 2023

Sephora's January sale is a big treat for beauty lovers. Stock up now!

ZARA JANUARY SALES 2023

Ooh! Zara's January sale is a good one this year - there are big discounts on lots of new recent releases.

NASTY GAL JANUARY SALES 2023

Head over to the Nasty Gal website where the January sale has 50% across the entire website.

FARFETCH JANUARY SALES 2023

You'll find up to 60% off in the Farfetch sale.

REISS JANUARY SALES 2023

Well, this is quite the saving! Reiss - a brand favoured by Meghan Markle - is giving up to 60% off in the January sale.

GAP JANUARY SALES 2023

Check out Gap's January sale section which boasts reductions of up to 70% off.

KURT GEIGER JANUARY SALES 2023

Step up your style this season with the Kurt Geiger women's January 2023 sale with up to 70% off. Browse your boots, heels, sandals and bags.

GHOST JANUARY SALES 2023

If you've seen Holly Willoughby's This Morning wardrobe lately, then you'll likely have a Ghost dress on your wishlist. Luckily, the brand is offering up to 50% off in the January 2023 sale!

ADIDAS JANUARY SALES 2023

You can get up to 50% off classic styles in the Adidas January sale - perfect if you want to update your sportswear.

OLIVER BONAS JANUARY SALES 2023

Oliver Bonas' January 2023 sale has some amazing bargains across womenswear, accessories and jewellery too.

THE OUTNET JANUARY SALES 2023

With up to 70% off, these styles are just what you'll be craving to wear next season. Think easy-going dresses, cool tops and nature-inspired accents from Valentino, Victoria Beckham, and more.

MINT VELVET JANUARY SALES 2023

Shop the end of year sale that's on right now. From leather trousers to sequin dresses, you can grab a new season bargain and you won't regret it.

FRENCH CONNECTION JANUARY SALES 2023

Take advantage of the French Connection January sale.

NEW LOOK JANUARY SALES 2023

New Look has a big January sale taking place - and you do NOT want to miss out.

ANTHROPOLOGIE JANUARY SALES 2023

There's a huge January 2023 sale at Anthropologie. Stock up for next season and start shopping for clothing, accessories, homeware, and furniture.

PRETTYLITTLETHING JANUARY SALES 2023

There are huge discounts on the Pretty Little Thing website.

THE WHITE COMPANY JANUARY SALES 2023

From bestselling fragrance to clothes to gifts, there's up to 50% off all at The White Company.

LOVEHONEY JANUARY SALES 2023

There's up to a huge 60% off lingerie and toys at Lovehoney until January 17.

ESPA JANUARY SALES 2023

Grab up to 30% off across some of ESPA's most iconic products.

CULT BEAUTY JANUARY SALES 2023

There's up to 50% off all of your favourite beauty buys right now, plus take 20% off everything in the body and wellbeing range.

