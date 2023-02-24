Satin pillows can help with wrinkles and split ends - these are the best ones

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Celebrities including Kourtney and Kim Kardashian love satin pillows – but what’s so good about them? (Apart from the fact that they feel super soft and luxurious to sleep on, that is…)

We've got all the info below, and keep scrolling for the best satin pillows you can buy online today – including some bargains in the sale.

Silk pillowcase benefits for skin

Well, the benefits of choosing a satin pillow - or a satin pillowcase - over a regular cotton one are manyfold. For starters, (and this is a biggie) they can help fight the appearance of wrinkles.

This is because satin is a smoother fabric than cotton, which means there’s less friction between the pillow and the skin.

Amazon's best-selling silk pillow case

Bedsure satin pillowcases 2 pack (18 colours available), £8.99 (WAS £11.99), Amazon

Silk pillowcase benefits for hair

This reduced friction also benefits hair, meaning there’s less chance of getting split ends. Hoorah!

Satin is also less absorbent than cotton, which means that it helps to retain the natural oils and moisture in your hair and skin. This helps prevent dryness and promotes healthier hair and skin.

Can a silk pillowcase help with allergies?

If you struggle with dry or sensitive skin, or have any kind of allergies or asthma, satin pillows are a great option. Why? Since satin is a hypoallergenic material it’s less likely to harbour dust mites, bacteria, and other allergens than cotton. Another massive plus point.

And you may find yourself getting a better night's sleep thanks to your silky smooth satin pillows, especially if you’re prone to overheating.

Satin has a cooler feel than cotton, which can help regulate your body temperature and keep you comfortable during the night.

Best satin pillows to buy online now

Pure Silk Oxford pillowcase, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

The Ultimate collection silk standard pillowcase (13 colours available), £50, John Lewis

Slip Embroidered silk queen pillowcase, £85, Net-a-Porter

Kitch satin pillowcase, £15.50, Selfridges

Mulberry silk satin pillowcase (grey, pink or white), £10.29, eBay

