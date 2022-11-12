Mike Tindall is causing orthopaedic pillows to fly off the shelves - and we've found one for £25

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On Thursday night's episode of I'm A Celebrity the celebs received their luxury items - and Mike Tindall's choice had viewers rushing to grab their own.

RELATED: 22 of the best mattresses to buy right now for an amazing night's sleep

The husband of Zara Tindall opted for an orthopaedic pillow as his item of choice, which is designed to offer support and comfort while you sleep. Many ITV viewers headed to social media to find out how they could get themselves an orthoepaedic pillow - and thankfully, we've found one for less than £25.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Orthopaedic memory foam pillow, £24.99, Amazon

After sleeping with his luxury item, Mike remarked on Friday evening's episode: "My pillow was exceptional last night. I feel very refreshed today, it made a big difference."

READ: The best memory foam mattresses: from Emma to Simba & more

The memory foam orthoepedic pillow, which comes with an eye mask, works to help improve sleep, ease neck and back pain, offer posture support and more. It's received hundreds of five-star ratings on Amazon, with one satisfied customer writing: "Very comfortable and breathable. The pain in my neck has been subsiding. Would recommend."

Mike received his pillow on Thursday night's episode of I'm A Celebrity

Another added: "Lovely soft support. I have neck and back pain and have tried other pillows. This one is soft but supportive, stays cool and retains its shape, and has a good cover that can be removed for washing. Have slept better since receiving it. I have since purchased a second pillow for a friend."

MORE: 11 warm bedding sets, duvet covers and throws to keep cosy this winter

I'm A Celebrity viewers took to social media to comment on the former rugby players' luxury item. One wrote: "Mike looks so happy about his orthopaedic pillow." Another said: "What make was that orthopaedic pillow, please? Lying in agony with Mike's words ringing in my ears that it was the best night's sleep he had in ages."

We'll be adding the comfortable orthopaedic pillow straight to our basket!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.