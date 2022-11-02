7 best bunk beds – fun space savers for children's bedrooms

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Bunk beds are a great addition to children’s bedrooms – and they absolutely love them. (Yes, I am talking from personal experience here!) It’s a great way to save space for siblings who share – or for sleepovers. They literally will be the envy of all their friends.

What type of bunk beds are best?

If you are thinking of investing in some bunk beds, we strongly recommend you choose wooden – as metal frames will end up being creaky over time.

Also bear in mind that there will be some flat pack-building action required – although some companies do have the option to build for you at home for an extra fee. It might be worth paying if you’re not DIY-minded.

We’ve rounded up the best bunk beds with the top reviews. Just remember safety is important – look for bunk beds which have been tested to the British Standard for children’s furniture and follow manufacturers' advice on age restrictions and mattress depth for the top bunk.

Best bunk bed with shelf space

Domino oak wooden and metal kids storage bunk, was £773.98 now £429.99, Happy Beds

The great thing about this bunk bed is that it offers the same three shelf compartments on the top and bottom bunk, which kids can fill up with toys and books. The metal safety rail also gives it a sense of extra space, so kids don’t feel penned in.

What they’ll really love, however, are the glow-in-the-dark strips on the ladder rungs – middle-of-the-night toilet trips will be no problem with this handy little feature!

Best novelty bunk bed

Julian Bowen London bunk bed, £502.99, Amazon

What could be more fun than going to sleep in your own London bus – complete with a moveable steering wheel? This is a bunk bed that vehicle fans will love – and made from lacquered MDF, it’s sturdy enough to withstand a bit of boisterous play too.

Best three-tier bunk bed

Snowdon Grey Three Tier bunk bed, £514, Robert Dyas

This chic bunk bed sleeps three in the same footprint as a single bed. The adjustable ladder can also be moved from left to right to fit your room set-up. It’s crafted from solid pine so it’s built to withstand wear and tear – paramount if you’ll be having three sleepers clambering up and down.

Best bunk beds for teens / older kids

Viv + Rae Nina European bunk bed with built-in desk, was £859 now £799, Wayfair

Available with pink, black or grey fabric, this funky bunk bed is sure to be a hit with older kids. It has a built-in desk space and sofa, which transforms into a sofa bed for occasional sleepovers. The sofa is the perfect spot for chilling, and the desk is handy for homework and studying.

Best bunk bed for sleepovers

Brighton bunk bed with trundles in classic white, From £250, Noa & Nani

If you’re a fan of the Scandi chic look then Noa & Nani’s solid pine wood bunk bed will appeal – and what’s especially great about it is it has an extra bed tucked away underneath the bottom bunk on a trundle! It can also be easily split into two singles if you need to later down the line.

Best low bunk bed

Julian Bowen Solar Pod bunk bed, £710, John Lewis

If you like the idea of bunk beds, but you’re dealing with a low ceiling space – or just don’t like the thought of little ones being too high up, then this low bunk bed could be just what you’re looking for. It’s available in grey or white.

It has an overall height of 1.2 metres, making tucking in easy at night. The lower bunk is also very close to the ground, making it a good lower bunk for younger kids or those who are prone to tumbling out of bed. (Top bunk recommended age is six years and above.)

Best bunk bed for gamers

X Rocker Battle High sleeper gaming bed and mattress, £525, Argos

Although this bed does have a metal frame, we’d definitely recommend it for gamers – since it’s single occupancy, creakiness won’t really be a problem.

It’s honestly a gamer’s dream bed – with a high sleeper platform and gaming desk with enough room for multiple monitor setups. There’s a roomy upper shelf too for collectables and game storage.

