Holly Willoughby reveals daughter's surprising Christmas gift

Holly Willoughby surprised This Morning viewers when she revealed the gift she gave to her daughter for Christmas.

The ITV host shared that she gifted her daughter Belle a toastie maker this year. In a segment with Juliet Sears on Friday's episode of This Morning, Holly said: "Belle got one of these for Christmas - a toastie maker - it's what she wanted."

If Holly's gift has inspired you to add the kitchen gadget to your home, we've found a toastie maker with glowing reviews on Amazon - and it's less than £30.

Andrew James Electric Deep Fill Toastie Maker, £26.99, Amazon

The Andrew James sandwich maker makes deep-filled toasties with its four-slice triangle press that creates sealed triangular sandwiches, with a non-stick plate for easy cooking and cleaning.

The toastie maker has received impressive reviews from shoppers. One satisfied customer wrote: "Brilliant. This makes lovely toasties. I use normal slices from a standard loaf and they toast beautifully. I love that it is deep fill. Easy to use and easy to clean. Best toastie maker I have ever bought." Another added: "Love this excellent size for my bread, toasts just how I like it. Great price for a fantastic toastie machine."

Holly tends to keep her children out of the spotlight, occasionally sharing a glimpse into her family life, with cute snaps of her daughter Belle, 11, and two Harry, 13 and Chester, eight, with their faces hidden.

Earlier this week, the mum-of-three dazzled fans with her ultra-glam sequin jumpsuit from Zara. The sparkly piece one-piece is the ultimate New Year's Eve party look, and Holly rounded off the ensemble with delicate gold jewellery. Gorgeous!

