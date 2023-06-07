Mrs Hinch reveals the hair curling tong she uses to get her amazing bouncy waves

Mrs Hinch may be best known for her genius home and cleaning hacks, but fans are just as obsessed with the star's effortless bouncy waves – and the influencer just revealed the hair tool she swears by.

Sophie Hinchcliffe took to Instagram to reveal the secret behind her voluminous curls, and the ghd Curve Soft Curl Tong is less than £150.

Designed to create soft waves, the ghd curler features a large 32mm barrel with a spring-activated ergonomic lever. The built-in safety stand allows you to securely place the tong down, with an automatic sleep mode after 30 minutes.

The ghd website describes the curling wand as best for, "creating soft tumbling curls and volume at the root, on all hair types. Works best on longer locks."

Sharing an Instagram video on her stories of herself using the ghd curling wand, Mrs Hinch captioned the post: "I have literally had this hair tong for six years. Should probs replace it but still going strong. If you know you know, it's just the one isn't it. Lots of people ask how I style my hair, here it is."

Mrs Hinch's hair always looks so voluminous

The ghd curve tong has a 4/5 rating on the ghd site, and one shopper wrote: "This curling iron is very good! The curls hold really well, with my fine, straight hair, that’s a miracle. GHD always wins!"

Mrs Hinch unveiled her go-to curling wand on her Instagram Stories

Another added: "Absolutely love it! Heats up very quickly and love that I don't have to find the right heat setting. Hair glides very nicely around the barrel."

It's not the first time that the 33-year-old has had fans rushing to pick up one of her beauty favourite. Mrs Hinch caused mass sell-outs of the Garnier Natural Bronzer Tanning Drops after branding them "10 out of 10".

The Garnier drops can be used alone or mixed in with a moisturiser to create a natural but bronzed glow. The formula is buildable for creating a gradual tan, and is enriched with hyaluronic acid and coconut water to keep skin feeling fresh while giving a streak-free glow.

NOW SHOP

10 best hair straighteners with top reviews