Jennifer Lopez's fave bags and summer sandals are in the Coach sale for 50% off

I found JLo's fave bags and summer sandals on sale at Coach for 50% off
Karen Silas
Karen SilasSenior Lifestyle Editor

It’s my job to keep an eye out on what styles celebrities are wearing – and where to shop them –  and when it comes to celebrity fashion, Jennifer Lopez is one of my favorites.

The Shotgun Wedding star has had a well-defined style for the past 20 years, with wardrobe staples, from her hoop earrings to aviator sunglasses and Coach bags, that she knows stand the test of time. 

And guess what? I've spotted a few JLo go-to’s for 50% off in the massive Coach sale, so if you’re a fan of Jennifer’s latest looks you’ll want to check out what I’ve found!

First up is the sexy Coach ‘Kellie’ sandal, which immediately sold out in Jennifer’s ‘Chalk’ shade, but is still available in three other colorways – green, black, and maple – for just $97.50 down from $195.

jennifer lopez wearing coach kellie sandals

Available in Green, Black and Maple

Coach Kellie Sandal, $97.50 (WAS $195)

Jen loves a sexy heel and these are so on brand! The trendy quilted woven mule looks great with anything from jeans to an LBD. Striking a pose for Coach, JLo wore the heels with a bralet, shorts and the Coach Aran Mended Cardigan, which has sold out but is still available in the pullover style for a sale price of $325.

jennifer lopez coach pillow tabby
JLo has said she's obsessed with the Coach Pillow Tabby

Next is the TikTok-famous Pillow Tabby, which the Hustlers star once said she was ‘obsessed’ with. The Pillow Tabby has been trending for seasons, and I'm sure it will be hot for years to come.

 And right now the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18 in green is on sale for $197.50, reduced from $395.

jennifer lopez wearing a cardigan coach bag and black pleated pants© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin
Jennifer looked stylish carrying her Coach Studio shoulder bag as a clutch

Last but certainly not least is Jen's Coach ‘Studio’ Shoulder Bag, which she has been seen carrying on more than one occasion. Right now you can get one for yourself in the Brass/Chalk colorway. 

She rocked her black Studio Bag for the first time in a pic on Instagram as she checked out a billboard for her Netflix comedy Marry Me in 2022. And the versatile quilted look made a second appearance when JLo stepped out to visit husband Ben Affleck’s ex Jennifer Garner in Los Angeles in June 2023, teaming the purse with a cardigan and cargos.

"It’s nice to see a dressed down JLo," said HELLO! Online's Director of Lifestyle & Commerce Leanne Bayley at the time. ""But it’s the bag that elevates the look - she obviously has Coach bags at her disposal but carrying it like an evening clutch bag just dresses up the outfit a touch.”

But if you want to bag this bag, you’ll have to shop quickly because there are just a few left!

Shop more JLo-inspired bags from Coach

  • jennifer lopez with pink coach tabby bag© Joshua Woods / Coach
    Jennifer showed off the new season tabby in pink on Instagram

    Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 in Pink

    Shoppers are saying:

    "I feel like a Barbie Girl. I purchased the Tabby 26 in flower pink. I was undecided between this or the wristlet or the chain clutch. Overall I chose to go with the 26 because of sturdier straps. I'm so glad I did! The bag is gorgeous! It feels so comfortable as a shoulder bag."

    The pretty pink leather Tabby bag Jen shows off here is sold out on the Coach site - but you can still shop it at Saks.

  • jennifer lopez coach field bag

    Coach Field Tote

    Shoppers are saying:

    "Adorable Bag. This bag is so darn cute and I get so many compliments whenever I use it! Would highly recommend!"

    JLo has a couple of Coach Field totes in different sizes, and even brought the smaller one as her second-best accessory - next to fiancé Ben Affleck, that is! - to an NBA game for date night.

    Her handy carryall, which we spotted underneath her seat, has the signature Horse & Carriage print that Coach is known for.

  • jennifer lopez coach pillow tabby
    JLo has said she's obsessed with the Coach Tabby

    Coach Pillow Tabby

    Shoppers are saying:

    "My favorite bag ever! I adore this bag! The leather is so soft and just beautiful! I love the cushion feeling of it. I get so many compliments on this bag! It's just big enough for my huge IPhone and it's just perfect for me!"

    "I really like the feeling of the Pillow Tabby," JLo, who has said she's "obsessed" with the best-selling Coach bag, once revealed. "'Feeling' it as in loving it, but also as in touching it and squeezing it and hugging it."

  • jennifer lopez with coach willow bag© Coach

    Coach Willow Shoulder Bag

    Shoppers are saying:

    "Perfect bag. Very happy with the size, not too big nor too small. Color perfect for a summer bag. Like the idea it has a shoulder strap. Do wish it had a specific pocket for my cell phone.

    A polished pebble leather bag with a center zip compartment, inside snap pocket, Coach signature turnlock and detachable strap. It will fit all of your essentials, and you can wear it as a shoulder bag or crossbody!

  • Jennifer Lopez wearing sunglasses and carrying a coach bag
    JLo loves a good Coach bag

    Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 in Pebbled Leather

    Shoppers are saying:

    "Beautiful, classy shoulder bag. It is a very simple, elegant purse"

    The non-quilted version of the Tabby is in polished pebble leather with a 'C' snap closure and luxe leather lining. It comes with two detachable straps, a 7" and 21", for shoulder or crossbody wear.

