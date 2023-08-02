Jennifer Lopez's fave bags and summer sandals are in the Coach sale for 50% off

It’s my job to keep an eye out on what styles celebrities are wearing – and where to shop them – and when it comes to celebrity fashion, Jennifer Lopez is one of my favorites.
The Shotgun Wedding star has had a well-defined style for the past 20 years, with wardrobe staples, from her hoop earrings to aviator sunglasses and Coach bags, that she knows stand the test of time.
And guess what? I've spotted a few JLo go-to’s for 50% off in the massive Coach sale, so if you’re a fan of Jennifer’s latest looks you’ll want to check out what I’ve found!
First up is the sexy Coach ‘Kellie’ sandal, which immediately sold out in Jennifer’s ‘Chalk’ shade, but is still available in three other colorways – green, black, and maple – for just $97.50 down from $195.
Jen loves a sexy heel and these are so on brand! The trendy quilted woven mule looks great with anything from jeans to an LBD. Striking a pose for Coach, JLo wore the heels with a bralet, shorts and the Coach Aran Mended Cardigan, which has sold out but is still available in the pullover style for a sale price of $325.
JLo has said she's obsessed with the Coach Pillow Tabby
Next is the TikTok-famous Pillow Tabby, which the Hustlers star once said she was ‘obsessed’ with. The Pillow Tabby has been trending for seasons, and I'm sure it will be hot for years to come.
"It’s nice to see a dressed down JLo," said HELLO! Online's Director of Lifestyle & Commerce Leanne Bayley at the time. ""But it’s the bag that elevates the look - she obviously has Coach bags at her disposal but carrying it like an evening clutch bag just dresses up the outfit a touch.”
But if you want to bag this bag, you’ll have to shop quickly because there are just a few left!
Shop more JLo-inspired bags from Coach
Jennifer showed off the new season tabby in pink on Instagram
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 in Pink
Shoppers are saying:
"I feel like a Barbie Girl. I purchased the Tabby 26 in flower pink. I was undecided between this or the wristlet or the chain clutch. Overall I chose to go with the 26 because of sturdier straps. I'm so glad I did! The bag is gorgeous! It feels so comfortable as a shoulder bag."
The pretty pink leather Tabby bag Jen shows off here is sold out on the Coach site - but you can still shop it at Saks.
Coach Field Tote
Shoppers are saying:
"Adorable Bag. This bag is so darn cute and I get so many compliments whenever I use it! Would highly recommend!"
JLo has a couple of Coach Field totes in different sizes, and even brought the smaller one as her second-best accessory - next to fiancé Ben Affleck, that is! - to an NBA game for date night.
Her handy carryall, which we spotted underneath her seat, has the signature Horse & Carriage print that Coach is known for.
JLo has said she's obsessed with the Coach Tabby
Coach Pillow Tabby
Shoppers are saying:
"My favorite bag ever! I adore this bag! The leather is so soft and just beautiful! I love the cushion feeling of it. I get so many compliments on this bag! It's just big enough for my huge IPhone and it's just perfect for me!"
"I really like the feeling of the Pillow Tabby," JLo, who has said she's "obsessed" with the best-selling Coach bag, once revealed. "'Feeling' it as in loving it, but also as in touching it and squeezing it and hugging it."
Coach Willow Shoulder Bag
Shoppers are saying:
"Perfect bag. Very happy with the size, not too big nor too small. Color perfect for a summer bag. Like the idea it has a shoulder strap. Do wish it had a specific pocket for my cell phone.
A polished pebble leather bag with a center zip compartment, inside snap pocket, Coach signature turnlock and detachable strap. It will fit all of your essentials, and you can wear it as a shoulder bag or crossbody!
JLo loves a good Coach bag
Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 in Pebbled Leather
Shoppers are saying:
"Beautiful, classy shoulder bag. It is a very simple, elegant purse"
The non-quilted version of the Tabby is in polished pebble leather with a 'C' snap closure and luxe leather lining. It comes with two detachable straps, a 7" and 21", for shoulder or crossbody wear.