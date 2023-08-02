Jennifer Lopez's fave bags and summer sandals are in the Coach sale for 50% off

It’s my job to keep an eye out on what styles celebrities are wearing – and where to shop them – and when it comes to celebrity fashion, Jennifer Lopez is one of my favorites.

The Shotgun Wedding star has had a well-defined style for the past 20 years, with wardrobe staples, from her hoop earrings to aviator sunglasses and Coach bags, that she knows stand the test of time.

And guess what? I've spotted a few JLo go-to’s for 50% off in the massive Coach sale, so if you’re a fan of Jennifer’s latest looks you’ll want to check out what I’ve found!

First up is the sexy Coach ‘Kellie’ sandal, which immediately sold out in Jennifer’s ‘Chalk’ shade, but is still available in three other colorways – green, black, and maple – for just $97.50 down from $195.

Available in Green, Black and Maple

Coach Kellie Sandal, $97.50 (WAS $195)

Jen loves a sexy heel and these are so on brand! The trendy quilted woven mule looks great with anything from jeans to an LBD. Striking a pose for Coach, JLo wore the heels with a bralet, shorts and the Coach Aran Mended Cardigan, which has sold out but is still available in the pullover style for a sale price of $325.

JLo has said she's obsessed with the Coach Pillow Tabby

Next is the TikTok-famous Pillow Tabby, which the Hustlers star once said she was ‘obsessed’ with. The Pillow Tabby has been trending for seasons, and I'm sure it will be hot for years to come.

And right now the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18 in green is on sale for $197.50, reduced from $395.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer looked stylish carrying her Coach Studio shoulder bag as a clutch

Last but certainly not least is Jen's Coach ‘Studio’ Shoulder Bag, which she has been seen carrying on more than one occasion. Right now you can get one for yourself in the Brass/Chalk colorway.

She rocked her black Studio Bag for the first time in a pic on Instagram as she checked out a billboard for her Netflix comedy Marry Me in 2022. And the versatile quilted look made a second appearance when JLo stepped out to visit husband Ben Affleck’s ex Jennifer Garner in Los Angeles in June 2023, teaming the purse with a cardigan and cargos.

"It’s nice to see a dressed down JLo," said HELLO! Online's Director of Lifestyle & Commerce Leanne Bayley at the time. ""But it’s the bag that elevates the look - she obviously has Coach bags at her disposal but carrying it like an evening clutch bag just dresses up the outfit a touch.”

But if you want to bag this bag, you’ll have to shop quickly because there are just a few left!

Shop more JLo-inspired bags from Coach