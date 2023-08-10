Handbags are my kryptonite and the Saks purse sale might be the best yet

Selected designer bags are up to 70% off on sale at Saks - shop 9 of my favorites, from Princess Kate's fave clutch to celebrity-approved looks

When it comes to fashion, there might be nothing I covet more than my collection of handbags, from Tod’s and Armani to the latest trending looks from Zara. But I have to admit, at least when it comes to designer bags, that I don’t think I’ve ever paid full price - which is why the big Saks Fifth Avenue designer sale is on my radar!

For a limited time, selected designer bags are up to 70% off at Saks - plus, until Sunday, August 13, you can get an extra 20% off online with a special discount code: ACTFAST20.

There are so many reasons to invest in a great bag. A good designer purse or tote instantly elevates your outfit - even if you’re wearing jeans and a tee, it’s hard to feel underdressed when you’re toting Princess Kate’s exact handbag.

Also, as the years have passed, I’ve ended up donating or thrifting so many clothes from my closet because they’ve either gone out of style or don’t fit me anymore. But my quality bags have stuck with me through thick and thin (and weight losses and gains!) and have proven to be the best investments in my wardrobe.

So I’m doing all of us a favor: I’ve combed through all of the great bags that are on sale at Saks and have picked all of my favorites to shop right now. There are purses, clutches and totes from JLo and Adele-approved Cult Gaia, Princess Kate and Meghan Markle go-to Strathberry, Kate Spade, Tory Burch and more.

I’ve based my choices on not just what’s trending, but also celebrity favorites and most importantly, the ones I think will be a go-to in any wardrobe for seasons and years to come.

Cult Gaia on sale at Saks

It's never too early to start thinking about a new bag for party season and the sparkling Cult Gaia Hera is a favorite of celebrities. I’ve spotted Adele, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Mindy Kaling and Nicky Hilton all carrying the viral bag. And if you love it too you’ll want to check out the versions of the look at Saks that are discounted right now.

The Nano Hera (the smaller version of the A-listers’ bag) and the Mini Sienna are both on sale and are just the thing to add a pop of glam to any look.

Coach on sale at Saks

Coach has been having a bit of a renaissance under the guidance of Creative Director Stuart Vevers, formerly of Loewe.

Add in the viral Pillow Tabby and the face of the brand, Jennifer Lopez showing off her seemingly endless array of chic Coach bags and it's a must-have label to add to your collection.

Strathberry on sale at Saks

Strathberry bags have the royal seal of approval - both Princess Kate and Meghan Markle are fans.

The Princes of Wales carries the convertible wallet-crossbody-clutch Multrees style (she actually has three!) while Duchess Meghan has worn the East-West bag.

And guess what? Both styles are featured in the Saks sale.

Tory Burch on sale at Saks

Save nearly $200 on this bestseller - it’s one of the most popular bags with Saks sale shoppers. It's a great time to buy because it's the perfect choice for fall, especially for going back to the office or school.

It’s a mid-size tote that's super sleek and a good size to fit your purse essentials with plenty of extra room.

Mansur Gavriel at Saks

Mansur Gavriel is a cult favorite with the A-list - and what’s better than a bargain on a fabulous luxury bag brand that’s loved by the likes of Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, Sofia Vergara, Lupita Nyong’o and Sarah Jessica Parker?

And if you’re passionate about the looks, you can also check out the massive sale on the Mansur Gavriel site - I spotted the M Frame Box Bag style loved by Taylor for up to 50% off.

Kate Spade at Saks

Raise your hand if you are loving all things Barbie right now! Trending Barbie pink is so fun and Kate Spade’s bags are just what you need for Barbie-inspired dopamine dressing.

This roomy tote, which includes a removable zippered pouch, will definitely add a pop of color to your wardrobe. Plus it’s practical enough to carry everything you need day-to-day.