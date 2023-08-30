Saks Fifth Avenue's 2023 beauty advent calendar is here and it made my jaw drop

The Saks 2023 '25 Days of Beauty' advent calendar is packed with luxury skincare, makeup, perfumes and home fragrances

Beauty advent calendars are one of my favorite treats to shop every holiday season, and my jaw dropped when I saw what’s inside Saks Fifth Avenue's luxurious countdown!

Saks's exclusive 2023 ‘25 Days of Beauty’ advent calendar is filled with so many covetable skincare, beauty and fragrance gifts, and the best part is that it’s worth $560, but costs just $220.

Every treat in this sleek black box, which has Saks’ iconic storefront design and is tied with a satin ribbon, is all about luxurious self care.

'25 Days of Beauty' advent calendar, EXCLUSIVE to Saks

$220 (worth $580) at Saks Fifth Avenue

I can tell you that with a daily beauty present inside each drawer, there’s everything to make your holiday season special from expensive creams, serums and makeup, to luxury hair care, designer perfumes and even home fragrances. It’s literally the gift that keeps on giving (for 25 days, at least!)

Plus I think it's such a great investment in yourself – maybe because you want even more treats from your go-to luxury beauty brands, or it could be that there’s a certain high-end skincare or makeup product you’ve always wanted to try but weren’t ready to splash out on.

You can scroll all the way down for a complete list of all of the luxe makeup and skincare treats that are inside but, without giving too much away, as a shopping expert and major beauty fan I can tell you which brands I’m most excited about.

Mini spoiler alert!

Okay, so here’s a hint as to what luxury brands are inside…

There’s celebrity-loved Olaplex, Augustinus Bader, Charlotte Tilbury and Diptyque, plus designer treats from Christian Louboutin, Balmain and Gucci Beauty.

The skincare bounty left me wide-eyed, with luxury beauty buys from Peter Thomas Roth, 111SKIN, RéVIVE and Clé de Peau Beauté.

Not to mention coveted scents to add to your perfume collection, and even high end candles by iconic home fragrance brands.

If you (like me) were the type of kid who always tried to peek at your wrapped gifts early, you’re probably dying to know EXACTLY what’s inside.

So if you just can’t wait, keep scrolling for more Saks advent calendars I love, and at the end you’ll get the full spoiler list of what’s inside the 25 Days of Beauty countdown.

SPOILER ALERT: What's inside the Saks 2023 advent calendar?

If you’re still reading, you must really want to know what’s inside the ‘25 Days of Beauty’ advent calendar! Here’s the full list…

Skincare

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Cream Deluxe, 0.10 fl oz

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, 0.24 fl oz

111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Retinol Oil, 0.17 fl oz

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum, 0.01 fl oz

Peter Thomas Roth Instant Firmx Temporary Eye Tightener, 0.17 fl oz

Guerlain Abeille Royale Advanced Youth Watery Oil, 0.15 fl oz

Clé de Peau Beauté Enhancing Eye Contour Cream Supreme, 0.07 oz

Cellcosmet Activator Gel, 2.14 oz

RéVIVE Masque de Brilliance, 0.24 fl oz

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydrating Body Cream, 0.85 fl oz

Orveda The Vital Sap, 0.67 fl oz

Hair care

Sisley Hair Rituel Volumizing Spray, 0.34 fl oz

Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask, 0.68 fl oz

Balmain Hair Couture Travel Texturizing Salt Spray, 1.69 fl oz

Philip B. Forever Shine Shampoo, 2 fl oz

Makeup

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Mascara Deluxe, 0.06 fl oz

Kjaer Weis Cream Blush in Blossoming, 0.04 fl oz

Kevyn Aucoin Indecent Mascara, 0.14 fl oz

Christian Louboutin Volumaxima Mascara, 0.07 fl oz

Home fragrances

Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash, 1.69 fl oz

Maison Francis Kurkdjian À La Rose Mini Candle, 1 oz

Nest New York Crystallized Ginger & Vanilla Bean Mini Votive Candle, 0.95 oz

Diptyque Roses Mini Candle, 1.23 oz

Fragrances

Christian Louboutin Loubirouge Eau de Parfum, 0.14 fl oz

Initio Hedonist Initiation Extrait de Parfum, 3 x 0.05 fl oz

Parfums de Marly Layton Shower Gel, 1.69 fl oz

Gucci Beauty Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Mini, 0.16 fl oz

Molton Brown Infusing Eucalyptus Bath & Shower Gel, 3.3 fl oz

Now we really can't wait for the holidays!