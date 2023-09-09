Holly Willoughby's £45 fitted ASOS dress is perfect for the new season - shop it now

It may still be hot outside, but Holly Willoughby is getting us excited for the change of seasons with her stylish transitional pieces.
Transitional dresses can be worn with trainers and sandals during the summer but will look just as stylish teamed with a pair of chunky boots as the weather gets cooler, making them a great investment piece to wear all year round.
Holly is getting us excited for autumn with her perfectly put-together outfits
Knitted dresses are the perfect day-to-night style for autumn and winter, and the black midi can be layered with a jumper for a staple daywear look, or style with a pair of heeled knee-high boots for an elevated ensemble.
"Something making a comeback which will take you from autumn all the way through to winter is the simple knitted jumper dress! It’s a great foundation to any autumn/winter look. In a darker tone, this Topshop, Knitted Sleeveless Funnel Midi Dress in Black, £45 is a really chic high-neck, knitted dress," Danielle wrote.
She continued: "Wear with chunky leather boots – like these H&M, Biker Boots, £54 and layer with a boxy wool blazer in a similar tone for an effortless yet put-together look."
Layering season may be just around the corner, but Holly has been embracing the last of the sunshine with her gorgeous dresses this week.
Holly teamed the Reformation dress with a pair of suede heels
Feeling inspired? Shop more transitional dresses now
Nobody's Child Floral Dress
Dark florals are the perfect transitional style, and Nobody's Child's midaxi dress ticks all the boxes. It features a V-neck, elegant balloon sleeves and an under-bust seam designed to flatter the figure - while the black dress perfectly contrasts the red poppies print.
& Other Stories Relaxed Printed Dress
& Other Stories is filled with staple dresses for the new season. The sweetheart printed dress has puffed sleeves with frilled cuffs, a square neckline and a gathered bust, complete with a side slit on the relaxed skirt. The elegant style can be dressed up or down, and we love it teamed with a pair of white strappy heels.
M&S Printed Sweetheart Dress
Marks & Spencer's printed midi dress is so feminine with its sweetheart neckline and shaping shirred panel across the front. Finished with gathered short sleeves and a floaty skirt, the tea dress would look just as stylish teamed with a cropped leather jacket and black heeled boots in autumn as it would styled with a denim jacket and a pair of Veja trainers.
New Look Jersey Smock Dress
Looking for a shorter transitional style? New Look's black mini dress is the one. Designed with crinkle jersey fabric, the smock silhouette looks super comfortable, tying in at the waist for an enhanced silhouette. The tie neckline rounds off the effortless look, and we'd recommend styling the dress with a pair of cowboy boots for a 'cool girl' festival look, and swapping them out for a pair of chunky biker boots and a longline coat as the weather gets colder.
H&M Ribbed Midi Dress
H&M's knitted dress is made with a ribbed design and a figure-skimming fitted silhouette. The sweetheart neckline and lightly flared sleeves give it a feminine finish, and the black dress will make a flattering staple for all year round. The transitional dress is available in sizes XS-4XL, with black and burgandy versions, too.
Karen Millen Midi Shirt Dress
Karen Millen has put an elevated twist on the shirt dress with its sheer midi. The navy frock features an underdress while leaving a sheer finish on the skirt and sleeves, tying in at the waist with the matching belt. Finished with a contrasting white trim, the dress will make for an amazing day-to-night piece through the seasons.
ASOS Tea Midi Dress
Featuring puff sleeves, a plunge neckline and a front split, ASOS's collared tea dress will look so stylish teamed with a pair of Birkenstock sandals or black ankle boots and an oversized jacket during the day, and we'd reccomend opting for a pair of lilac strappy heels to level up the look for the evening.
River Island Denim Midi Dress
Denim dresses have been a top fashion trend for 2023, and River Island's version is perfect for seeing you through the change of seasons. The dark denim works for summer and autumn, with long sleeves for those colder evenings. It's available in sizes 6-18 – and we love it styled with a pair of cream heeled boots.