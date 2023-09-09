Holly Willoughby's £45 fitted ASOS dress is perfect for the new season - shop it now

It may still be hot outside, but Holly Willoughby is getting us excited for the change of seasons with her stylish transitional pieces.

Transitional dresses can be worn with trainers and sandals during the summer but will look just as stylish teamed with a pair of chunky boots as the weather gets cooler, making them a great investment piece to wear all year round.

© Instagram Holly is getting us excited for autumn with her perfectly put-together outfits

Writing on Holly's blog Wylde Moon, the This Morning presenter's stylist Danielle Whiteman shared the must-have pieces for the new season, including ASOS's knitted black dress.

Available in sizes 4-16, the £45 midi features a cosy high neck, a sleeveless, and a flattering side slit.

Knitted dresses are the perfect day-to-night style for autumn and winter, and the black midi can be layered with a jumper for a staple daywear look, or style with a pair of heeled knee-high boots for an elevated ensemble.

"Something making a comeback which will take you from autumn all the way through to winter is the simple knitted jumper dress! It’s a great foundation to any autumn/winter look. In a darker tone, this Topshop, Knitted Sleeveless Funnel Midi Dress in Black, £45 is a really chic high-neck, knitted dress," Danielle wrote.

She continued: "Wear with chunky leather boots – like these H&M, Biker Boots, £54 and layer with a boxy wool blazer in a similar tone for an effortless yet put-together look."

Layering season may be just around the corner, but Holly has been embracing the last of the sunshine with her gorgeous dresses this week.

© Instagram Holly teamed the Reformation dress with a pair of suede heels

Returning to This Morning following her summer break, the 42-year-old kicked off the week in a John Lewis polka dot dress, causing immediate mass sell-outs of the elegant midi.

Later in the week, the star wore the prettiest Reformation printed summer dress, which featured a feminine sweetheart neckline and lightly puffed sleeves.

We can't wait to see what Holly wears next!

Feeling inspired? Shop more transitional dresses now