Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham wears dreamy bodycon sequin dress in the M&S Christmas advert - shop the exact look

Hannah sparkled in sequins for Marks & Spencer's 2023 Christmas campaign

Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
Marks & Spencer has just launched its new Christmas campaign for 2023 - ready or not, the holiday season is officially here.

Starring Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Fresh Meat’s Zawe Ashton and Queer Eye's Tan France, the star-studded advert is full of festive fashion we’re dying to get our hands on.

The trending piece that’s already selling out? Hannah’s black sequin midi dress. So if you want to wear it this party season, you’ll have to act fast.

Cut in a bodycon shape and covered in shimmering sequins, it falls just below the knee and has a touch of stretch for added comfort. It features a rounded neckline, a zip fastening at the back and is finished with a smooth lining.

Retailing for £59 ($105), the midi dress is available in sizes 6-24 and you can choose from petite, regular or long lengths for the perfect fit.

We’d style it with barely-there black stiletto heels, a clutch bag and minimal delicate jewellery - this is definitely a dress you can let do all the talking.

Or if a mini dress is more your style, Sophie Ellis-Bextor looked gorgeous in a luxe jacquard shift dress that’s also available to shop.

Featuring short puff sleeves and a mini length with a gathered rounded neckline, the voluminous piece is so flattering! We’d wear it with platform heels in black or a bright hue like hot pink for a statement outfit this Christmas.

We also love it styled with metallic stilettos and a sequin bag à la M&S. Just add a classic red lip as the finishing touch.

Sophie’s dress retails for £49.50 ($86.99) and is available in sizes 6-24 in three different lengths.

Shop more of our favourite new-season M&S fashion…

  • The M&S Polka Dot Dress Of Dreams

    marks and spencer polka dot dress

    M&S Foil Polka Dot Midaxi Tea Dress

    Editor's Note

    I just love a sheer polka dot dress, and the sheer blouson sleeves add graceful volume.

    Perfect For

    Dinner with friends - it's roomy enough to eat a three-course dinner and have room for a cheeky Bailey's. 

    With its shimmering polka dot pattern, this tea dress is ideal for a special occasion - and because it'll look great with boots and a coat, you'll be nice and comfy. The elegant gathering, while a self-tie belt at the waist accentuates your figure.

  • The M&S Blazer Of Dreams

    m&s tweed blazer

    M&S Tweed Dogtooth Double Breasted Blazer

    Editor's Note

    I have a total obsession with my M&S tweed blazer - they bring it back year after year. For 2023, it's looking even more luxurious with the silver nautical buttons. 

    Perfect For

    Dressed casually in an Anine Bing cool girl way, or if you like to wear blazers to the office, this could also look great for workwear. 

    This M&S blazer features a stylish all-over dogtooth pattern, a comfy lining and two welt pockets at the side for carrying essentials.

  • The M&S Sequin Trousers Of Dreams

    Marks & Spencer sequin trousers

    M&S Sequin Trousers

    Editor's Note

    I love sequin party wear more than anything! This pair of sparkly sequin trousers will be perfect at your next event.

    Perfect For

    Cocktails - and a night of dancing!

    The full-length wide-leg silhouette amps up the glamour, and the flexible elasticated waistband ensures comfort. Winning!  

  • The M&S Earrings Of Dreams

    marks and spencer hoop earrings

    M&S Crystal Rhinestone Hoop Earrings

    Editor's Note

    I'm in my earrings era right now so these would be perfect in my jewellery box. 

    Perfect For

    Wearing with an all-black ensemble. Let your earrings do all the talking. 

    Statement silver jewellery is having a real moment right now and these hoop Marks & Spencer earrings are absolutely on the money.  

  • M&S Sequin Blazer Of Dreams

    M&S sequin blazer

    M&S Tailored Sequin Single Breasted Blazer In Navy

    Editor's Note

    I am truly obsessed with this sequin blazer, but then again, I'm obsessed with all things that sparkle. This navy sequin blazer is a real treat for the eyes.

    Perfect For

    Getting your razzle dazzle on! What are you waiting for? Get on the dance floor already...

    The statement-making, single-breasted design has a tailored fit for a flattering silhouette.Matching trousers are also available. If you want more sequin blazer options, check out my edit of the best.

  • The M&S Reversible Coat Of Dreams

    MARKS & SPENCER reversible coat

    M&S Stormwear Quilted Reversible Borg Lined Coat

    Editor's Note

    Sorry, but reversible?! REVERSIBLE! I mean, we're in a cost of living crisis... this is basically buy one coat, get one free. 

    Perfect For

    Country walks with your beloved. Or just walking the dog by yourself listening to a true crime podcast. 

    The bad weather will come - get prepared! This collarless coat will quickly become your go-to option in unpredictable weather.

  • The M&S Embellished Shirt Of Dreams

    m&s embellished shirt

    M&S Embellished Satin Shirt

    Editor's Note

    I am on the hunt for the perfect embellished shirt this year - it's a key look for party season so you might want to snap one up now.

    Perfect For

    Party season or get-togethers with your friends. Team with smart black trousers for a work event, as well. 

    Last year Zara brought out an embellished shirt that's very similar to this one. The Zara one sold out sharpish, so act fast. 

  • The M&S Breton Top Of Dreams

    m&s breton top

    M&S Striped Top

    Editor's Note

    Blame Princess Kate or maybe Alexa Chung, but I have an addiction to a Breton print. This M&S top is definitely going straight into my basket. I love the magenta for something a little different to the usual. 

    Perfect For

    Well, that's the beauty of a Breton top. You can wear it how you see fit! A trip to the supermarket? Perfect! A night out? Go for it. Working from home? Sure. It'll be the most hard-working item in your wardrobe.

    Available in magenta and navy, this stylish striped top features an elegant slash neckline. What's more, it's crafted from breathable pure cotton. 

  • The M&S Smock Dress Of Dreams

    marks & spencer glitter dress

    M&S Glitter Dress In Black

    Editor's Note

    You can't deny that fall and glitter go together, and this delightfully forgiving dress from Marks will be the gift that keeps on giving. 

    Perfect For

    A night out! You might not think of a cotton dress for eveningwear, but trust us, this works. 

    What do we love about this dress? The shoulders have a subtle puff at the shoulders, giving them an elevated look for eveningwear. 

  • The M&S Sweatshirt Of Dreams

    Marks and Spencer sweatshirt

    M&S Cotton Rich Slogan Sweatshirt

    Editor's Note

    Oh I do love a slogan sweatshirt! I'm far from athletic and I don't live on the West Coast, but let's live in a land of make-believe shall we?!

    Perfect For

    Shopping and lunch with friends or heading out to meet one of your besties for a coffee. The vibe? Sporty and rich. 

    This regular fit sweatshirt is ideal for a day running errands or meeting with friends, and it's brushed on the inside for a super-soft feel.

  • The M&S Shoes Of Dreams

    M&S SHOES

    M&S Leather Block Heel Square Toe Loafers

    Editor's Note

    Autumn's calling! And so is my Year 11 teacher to tell me my school shoes are too high. Honestly, these give me real flashbacks from the Dolcis shoes I used to wear to class, but I'm all for wearing them this time around - just not with a rolled-up school skirt. 

    Perfect For

    Adding a little cool factor to a pair of jeans for dinner with friends. 

    These leather loafers are a timeless choice for all the occasions in your diary and when the new season beckons you'll be glad you bought them. They feature M&S' infamous Insolia® technology which redistributes your weight away from the balls of your feet, reducing pressure and increasing ankle stability. 

  • The M&S Textured Coat Of Dreams

    m&s textured coat

    M&S Textured Coat

    Editor's Note

    I love my teddy coat, and I consider it an investment - you only need one chic and toasty warm textured coat. This one's a showstopper.

    Perfect For

    Trips to the office, going shopping and just general life. 

    This light beige teddy coat is designed in a regular fit. I love how the model has been styled - spot on for autumn fashion inspiration. 

  • The M&S Bag Of Dreams

    m&s bag

    M&S Faux Leather Cross Body Bag

    Editor's Note

    I'm getting major Celine vibes with this beauty from Marks & Spencer. Adds to basket before TikTok sees it... 

    Perfect For

    Wearing crossbody over your cool new-season wardrobe. 

    A faux leather cross-body bag with a difference. Inside the lined compartment you'll find a slip pouch and a zipped pocket to help organise your essentials.

  • The M&S Waistcoat Of Dreams

    m&s brown waistcoat

    M&S Crepe Tailored Single Breasted Waistcoat

    Editor's Note

    I was adamant brown wouldn't be my thing. I love bright colour and neon hues, but brown is the trending hue and I'm starting to fall madly in love with it.

    Perfect For

    Brunch with the girlies, or if you want to tone it down you could team with a pair of white trainers. Check out our edit of the best waistcoats for women

    Well, waistcoats could look great in a corporate environment but this one would be great for a night out with your trendy pals and they can all obsess over your outfit. 

  • The M&S Christmas Jumper Of Dreams

    M&S christmas jumper

    M&S Sequin Star Crew Neck Jumper

    Editor's Note

    Christmas jumper season is approaching and now is the perfect time to shop one you love. Trust me, as someone who compiles the best Christmas jumpers edit every year, the M&S ones always sell out first. 

    Perfect For

    Getting in the festive mood. 

    Add some sparkle to your life with this festive jumper. It's designed in an easy regular fit, with a comfy crew neck and dropped shoulders for a laid-back feel.  

  • The M&S Boots Of Dreams

    marks & spencer boots

    M&S Suede Stiletto Heel Pointed Ankle Boots

    Editor's Note

    If you want to instantly look a little more expensive, a pair of ruched suede boots will ensure you do. I don't know why, but they have magical powers.

    Perfect For

    A night out! They should be comfortable - M&S has included its Insolia Flex technology which helps to stabilise your ankles, making walking in heels more comfortable. 

    Team these boots with your silky skirts, your jeans or with your dresses. The ruching at the ankle and the sleek pointed toes create a super sophisticated look. 

  • The M&S Half-Zip Of Dreams

    marks & spencer half zip jumper

    M&S Cotton Rich Half Zip Sweatshirt

    Editor's Note

    This half-zip sweatshirt is getting me excited for fall. I think it's perfect for layering as it's not too thick. 

    Perfect For

    This would look lovely for a shopping day, or a layering piece for your travelling wardrobe. 

    The half-zip is the fashionista's sweatshirt of choice - be sure to get yours and stat. 

