Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham wears dreamy bodycon sequin dress in the M&S Christmas advert - shop the exact look

Marks & Spencer has just launched its new Christmas campaign for 2023 - ready or not, the holiday season is officially here.
Starring Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Fresh Meat’s Zawe Ashton and Queer Eye's Tan France, the star-studded advert is full of festive fashion we’re dying to get our hands on.
The trending piece that’s already selling out? Hannah’s black sequin midi dress. So if you want to wear it this party season, you’ll have to act fast.
Cut in a bodycon shape and covered in shimmering sequins, it falls just below the knee and has a touch of stretch for added comfort. It features a rounded neckline, a zip fastening at the back and is finished with a smooth lining.
Retailing for £59 ($105), the midi dress is available in sizes 6-24 and you can choose from petite, regular or long lengths for the perfect fit.
We’d style it with barely-there black stiletto heels, a clutch bag and minimal delicate jewellery - this is definitely a dress you can let do all the talking.
Or if a mini dress is more your style, Sophie Ellis-Bextor looked gorgeous in a luxe jacquard shift dress that’s also available to shop.
Featuring short puff sleeves and a mini length with a gathered rounded neckline, the voluminous piece is so flattering! We’d wear it with platform heels in black or a bright hue like hot pink for a statement outfit this Christmas.
We also love it styled with metallic stilettos and a sequin bag à la M&S. Just add a classic red lip as the finishing touch.
Sophie’s dress retails for £49.50 ($86.99) and is available in sizes 6-24 in three different lengths.
Shop more of our favourite new-season M&S fashion…
M&S Foil Polka Dot Midaxi Tea Dress
Editor's Note
I just love a sheer polka dot dress, and the sheer blouson sleeves add graceful volume.
Perfect For
Dinner with friends - it's roomy enough to eat a three-course dinner and have room for a cheeky Bailey's.
With its shimmering polka dot pattern, this tea dress is ideal for a special occasion - and because it'll look great with boots and a coat, you'll be nice and comfy. The elegant gathering, while a self-tie belt at the waist accentuates your figure.
M&S Tweed Dogtooth Double Breasted Blazer
Editor's Note
I have a total obsession with my M&S tweed blazer - they bring it back year after year. For 2023, it's looking even more luxurious with the silver nautical buttons.
Perfect For
Dressed casually in an Anine Bing cool girl way, or if you like to wear blazers to the office, this could also look great for workwear.
This M&S blazer features a stylish all-over dogtooth pattern, a comfy lining and two welt pockets at the side for carrying essentials.
M&S Sequin Trousers
Editor's Note
I love sequin party wear more than anything! This pair of sparkly sequin trousers will be perfect at your next event.
Perfect For
Cocktails - and a night of dancing!
The full-length wide-leg silhouette amps up the glamour, and the flexible elasticated waistband ensures comfort. Winning!
M&S Crystal Rhinestone Hoop Earrings
Editor's Note
I'm in my earrings era right now so these would be perfect in my jewellery box.
Perfect For
Wearing with an all-black ensemble. Let your earrings do all the talking.
Statement silver jewellery is having a real moment right now and these hoop Marks & Spencer earrings are absolutely on the money.
M&S Tailored Sequin Single Breasted Blazer In Navy
Editor's Note
I am truly obsessed with this sequin blazer, but then again, I'm obsessed with all things that sparkle. This navy sequin blazer is a real treat for the eyes.
Perfect For
Getting your razzle dazzle on! What are you waiting for? Get on the dance floor already...
M&S Stormwear Quilted Reversible Borg Lined Coat
Editor's Note
Sorry, but reversible?! REVERSIBLE! I mean, we're in a cost of living crisis... this is basically buy one coat, get one free.
Perfect For
Country walks with your beloved. Or just walking the dog by yourself listening to a true crime podcast.
The bad weather will come - get prepared! This collarless coat will quickly become your go-to option in unpredictable weather.
M&S Embellished Satin Shirt
Editor's Note
I am on the hunt for the perfect embellished shirt this year - it's a key look for party season so you might want to snap one up now.
Perfect For
Party season or get-togethers with your friends. Team with smart black trousers for a work event, as well.
Last year Zara brought out an embellished shirt that's very similar to this one. The Zara one sold out sharpish, so act fast.
M&S Striped Top
Editor's Note
Blame Princess Kate or maybe Alexa Chung, but I have an addiction to a Breton print. This M&S top is definitely going straight into my basket. I love the magenta for something a little different to the usual.
Perfect For
Well, that's the beauty of a Breton top. You can wear it how you see fit! A trip to the supermarket? Perfect! A night out? Go for it. Working from home? Sure. It'll be the most hard-working item in your wardrobe.
Available in magenta and navy, this stylish striped top features an elegant slash neckline. What's more, it's crafted from breathable pure cotton.
M&S Glitter Dress In Black
Editor's Note
You can't deny that fall and glitter go together, and this delightfully forgiving dress from Marks will be the gift that keeps on giving.
Perfect For
A night out! You might not think of a cotton dress for eveningwear, but trust us, this works.
What do we love about this dress? The shoulders have a subtle puff at the shoulders, giving them an elevated look for eveningwear.
M&S Cotton Rich Slogan Sweatshirt
Editor's Note
Oh I do love a slogan sweatshirt! I'm far from athletic and I don't live on the West Coast, but let's live in a land of make-believe shall we?!
Perfect For
Shopping and lunch with friends or heading out to meet one of your besties for a coffee. The vibe? Sporty and rich.
This regular fit sweatshirt is ideal for a day running errands or meeting with friends, and it's brushed on the inside for a super-soft feel.
M&S Leather Block Heel Square Toe Loafers
Editor's Note
Autumn's calling! And so is my Year 11 teacher to tell me my school shoes are too high. Honestly, these give me real flashbacks from the Dolcis shoes I used to wear to class, but I'm all for wearing them this time around - just not with a rolled-up school skirt.
Perfect For
Adding a little cool factor to a pair of jeans for dinner with friends.
These leather loafers are a timeless choice for all the occasions in your diary and when the new season beckons you'll be glad you bought them. They feature M&S' infamous Insolia® technology which redistributes your weight away from the balls of your feet, reducing pressure and increasing ankle stability.
M&S Textured Coat
Editor's Note
I love my teddy coat, and I consider it an investment - you only need one chic and toasty warm textured coat. This one's a showstopper.
Perfect For
Trips to the office, going shopping and just general life.
This light beige teddy coat is designed in a regular fit. I love how the model has been styled - spot on for autumn fashion inspiration.
M&S Faux Leather Cross Body Bag
Editor's Note
I'm getting major Celine vibes with this beauty from Marks & Spencer. Adds to basket before TikTok sees it...
Perfect For
Wearing crossbody over your cool new-season wardrobe.
A faux leather cross-body bag with a difference. Inside the lined compartment you'll find a slip pouch and a zipped pocket to help organise your essentials.
M&S Crepe Tailored Single Breasted Waistcoat
Editor's Note
I was adamant brown wouldn't be my thing. I love bright colour and neon hues, but brown is the trending hue and I'm starting to fall madly in love with it.
Perfect For
Brunch with the girlies, or if you want to tone it down you could team with a pair of white trainers. Check out our edit of the best waistcoats for women.
Well, waistcoats could look great in a corporate environment but this one would be great for a night out with your trendy pals and they can all obsess over your outfit.
M&S Sequin Star Crew Neck Jumper
Editor's Note
Christmas jumper season is approaching and now is the perfect time to shop one you love. Trust me, as someone who compiles the best Christmas jumpers edit every year, the M&S ones always sell out first.
Perfect For
Getting in the festive mood.
Add some sparkle to your life with this festive jumper. It's designed in an easy regular fit, with a comfy crew neck and dropped shoulders for a laid-back feel.
M&S Suede Stiletto Heel Pointed Ankle Boots
Editor's Note
If you want to instantly look a little more expensive, a pair of ruched suede boots will ensure you do. I don't know why, but they have magical powers.
Perfect For
A night out! They should be comfortable - M&S has included its Insolia Flex technology which helps to stabilise your ankles, making walking in heels more comfortable.
Team these boots with your silky skirts, your jeans or with your dresses. The ruching at the ankle and the sleek pointed toes create a super sophisticated look.
M&S Cotton Rich Half Zip Sweatshirt
Editor's Note
This half-zip sweatshirt is getting me excited for fall. I think it's perfect for layering as it's not too thick.
Perfect For
This would look lovely for a shopping day, or a layering piece for your travelling wardrobe.
The half-zip is the fashionista's sweatshirt of choice - be sure to get yours and stat.