Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham wears dreamy bodycon sequin dress in the M&S Christmas advert - shop the exact look

Marks & Spencer has just launched its new Christmas campaign for 2023 - ready or not, the holiday season is officially here.

Starring Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Fresh Meat’s Zawe Ashton and Queer Eye's Tan France, the star-studded advert is full of festive fashion we’re dying to get our hands on.

The trending piece that’s already selling out? Hannah’s black sequin midi dress. So if you want to wear it this party season, you’ll have to act fast.

Cut in a bodycon shape and covered in shimmering sequins, it falls just below the knee and has a touch of stretch for added comfort. It features a rounded neckline, a zip fastening at the back and is finished with a smooth lining.

Retailing for £59 ($105), the midi dress is available in sizes 6-24 and you can choose from petite, regular or long lengths for the perfect fit.

We’d style it with barely-there black stiletto heels, a clutch bag and minimal delicate jewellery - this is definitely a dress you can let do all the talking.

Or if a mini dress is more your style, Sophie Ellis-Bextor looked gorgeous in a luxe jacquard shift dress that’s also available to shop.

Featuring short puff sleeves and a mini length with a gathered rounded neckline, the voluminous piece is so flattering! We’d wear it with platform heels in black or a bright hue like hot pink for a statement outfit this Christmas.

We also love it styled with metallic stilettos and a sequin bag à la M&S. Just add a classic red lip as the finishing touch.

Sophie’s dress retails for £49.50 ($86.99) and is available in sizes 6-24 in three different lengths.

