Marks & Spencer's Black Friday sale: Everything you need to know

Black Friday is just around corner, and this year the shopping extravaganza is taking place on Friday 24 November. Marks & Spencer has already dropped tons of prices across multiple categories, and while the retailer doesn't officially participate in the shopping event, some of the savings are seriously good.

It's always a good idea to go into Black Friday knowing what you want to ensure you find the best discount, and whether you're hunting for a new pair of winter boots, a cosy bedding set for the cold weather, or a beauty gift set to makes someone's Christmas, Marks & Spencer has nailed it this year when it comes to big savings that are actually worth shopping.

As someone who shops for a living, I know how time-consuming it can be to scour the web for the perfect deal, so I've picked out the best M&S Black Friday offers that I think are just too good to miss. Happy shopping!

Does M&S have a Black Friday sale?

While M&S doesn't have an official Black Friday sale, the retailer couldn't miss out completely on the biggest shopping event of the year, so it's offering discounts across several categories including clothing, kitchenware and toys. This year, M&S has gone bigger than ever with its sales, giving shoppers the opportunity to snap up a 40% saving across homeware, as well as up to 50% off Adidas clothing.

How we chose the best M&S Black Friday deals

I've searched through all of the M&S deals so that you don't have to, handpicking the items that I think are truly worth shopping. Variety: Whether you want to snap up a bargain on cosy new homeware or a beauty gift set in time for Christmas, I've selected deals from a range of categories, so there should be something for everyone.

M&S Black Friday fashion deals

Marks & Spencer has so many staple fashion pieces that we love, and if you're in need of some new outfits for winter, some top brands have some great discounts right now. If you're shopping for a new pair of trainers or want to refresh your activewear collection, M&S is offering up to 50% off Adidas. You can save 25% on all Crew and White Stuff clothing, while Holly Willoughby's go-to fashion brand Nobody's Child is giving shoppers 20% off across its flattering dresses, cosy knitwear, satin skirts and more.

Nobody's Child Crew Neck Jumper 20% off Nobody's Child at M&S Nobody's Child's cosy grey jumper is perfect for layering. It features a timeless crew neck and gently puffed shoulders for a feminine fit, and we love it styled with a mini skirt, tights and a longline coat for an effortlessly stylish finish.

£39.20 (SAVE 20%) AT M&S

Crew Clothing Quilted Longline Coat 25% off Crew Clothing at M&S A padded coat is a must-have for the cold weather, and Crew Clothing's longline puffer is so on-trend. It has a longline silhouette, high funnel neckline for extra warmth and a cosy hood. Finished with popper fastenings and a storm flap for added protection, its the ultimate winter coat. £126.75 (SAVE 25%) AT CREW

Adidas Techfit Side Stripe Leggings 50% off Adidas at M&S Adidas's COLD.RDY leggings are designed to keep your muscles warm and supple in the cold weather. Cut with a regular fit and an elasticated waist, the compressive, lightweight leggings can be worn as activewear or loungewear, complete with a concealed side pocket for keeping your essentials in reach. The leggings are currently half-price in the M&S sale, so we're expecting them to sell fast.

£32.50 (SAVE 50%) AT M&S

M&S Black Friday homeware deals

Whether you want to treat yourself to some new bedding to make your home feel cosier during the colder months or you're searching for a scented candle to gift to a loved one for Christmas, M&S has slashed prices on tons of its homeware pieces. Shoppers can snap up a 40% saving across selected homeware, including towels, blankets and and decor, along with a 40% discount on bedding and 30% off home accessories.

Laura Ashley Joset Fresh Linen & Jasmine Diffuser 30% off home accessories at M&S M&S has so many great homeware pieces on offer for Black Friday, and the Laura Ashley fresh linen and jasmine diffuser is reduced by 30% in the sale. It comes in a stylish frosted ridged glass jar with twelve natural reeds, while the clean scent offers notes of floral jasmine and rose, rounded off with a vanilla base. £11.20 (SAVE 30%) AT M&S

M&S Fleece Geometric Patterned Throw 40% off selected homeware at M&S Upgrade your home this winter with M&S's cosy throw. Made with super soft fleece and finished with a textured geometric pattern, the throw will be a saviour in the cold weather, and it's tied up with a ribbon that's great for gifting.

£13.65 (SAVE 30%) AT M&S

M&S Jersey Bedding Set 40% off bedding at M&S M&S's jersey bedding set comes with a duvet cover and two pillowcases, or one pillowcase for a single set – and it's currently reduced by 20% in the Black Friday sale. Made from soft and breathable cotton jersey, the bedding is designed to keep the fabric looking and feeling fresh, no matter how many times it's washed. The set comes in grey, white, beige, pink and blue. £31.60 (SAVE 20%) AT M&S

M&S Black Friday kitchenware deals

M&S is currently offering up to 40% off kitchenware ahead of Black Friday, and the big savings extend to some of the top brands including Joseph Joseph and Denby. With everything from dinner plate sets to chopping boards and salt and pepper shakers, the sale has plenty of pieces for upgrading your kitchen.

Denby 12-Piece Blue Haze Dinner Set Up to 40% off kitchenware at M&S Whether your kitchen is in need of a refresh or you've recently moved, Black Friday is a great time to stock up on both kitchen essentials and stylish decor. The Denby dinner set includes four bowls, dinner plates and side plates, and we're obsessed with the beautifully crafted design. £144.20 (SAVE 30%) AT M&S

M&S 4-Piece Ceramic Aluminium Pan Set Up to 40% off kitchenware at M&S M&S's four-piece hob set comes with a 14cm milk pan, 16cm and 18cm lidded saucepans, and a 24cm frying pan. The aluminium design is suitable for use on any hob, while the ceramic coating has non-stick properties. The soft-grip silicone handles offer strong heat protection, and the pans are oven and dishwasher-safe. £60 (SAVE 40%) AT M&S

Joseph Joseph 4-Piece Steel Chopping Board Set Up to 40% off kitchenware at M&S Joseph Joseph's innovative kitchen products have become a cult favourite, and the brand's sleek chopping boards are currently 20% off in the M&S sale. The set comes with four colour-coded chopping boards with a knife-friendly surface and non-sleep feet, while the stainless steel stand holds the boards separately to allow the air to circulate.

£72 (SAVE 20%) AT M&S

M&S Black Friday toy deals

Shopping for Christmas gifts for the children in your life? M&S has loads of toys in the sale – and there's something for all ages. Offering up to a huge 50% off selected toys, you'll find board games, soft toys, Barbie dolls and Paw Patrol trucks on offer – and we're sure they'll make someone's Christmas.