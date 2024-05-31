Frankie Bridge makes these £6 earrings look like they’re designer

Frankie Bridge's Instagram outfits had a definite theme to them this week. Posing for her fashion franchise Frankie's Faves, the mum-of-two was decked out in high street pieces, but many of them could have been straight off a runway.

Case in point? The ASOS printed midi dress that had a Dior vibe. It's sadly already sold out, but I also spotted some gold earrings reminiscent of styles by Saint Laurent - and they're just £6.

The ASOS DESIGN stud earrings have a vintage look, and their size makes them a statement accessory that's an easy way to add glam to any outfit.

Frankie wore the ASOS earrings with a waistcoat and satin midi skirt

Frankie wore them to accessorise a black waistcoat and a satin midi skirt - both from Topshop. She also carried an H&M hobo bag in burgundy and wore matching Simmi London heels.

She captioned the look: "Love this outfit for summer nights out with the girls! Rooftop cocktails would be ideal. I love this backless waistcoat so you feel a little more dressed up! The red and yellow are such a great colour combination for summer!"

Frankie's ASOS earrings are clip-ons, which means you can wear them whether you have your ears pierced or not. They're also ideal for people whose piercings are easily irritated by cheaper jewellery.

Priced at just £6, they're not much more expensive than your morning coffee and you could wear them to complement so many looks. I'd use them to dress up a classic blazer, white tee and jeans, or style them with occasionwear at parties and weddings.

Bold, 80s-style gold studded earrings have boomed in popularity recently. Once a favourite of Princess Diana, Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello brought them back for his AW24 collection and they've since been seen on the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hailey Bieber, and Elsa Hosk.

© @elsahosk Elsa Hosk styles her statement gold studded earrings with a skirt suit

If you like the idea of clip-on earrings, Orelia also has this stunning Statement Coin Stud pair with a scallop texture, plated with 18k Gold. They're priced at £25 and are such an easy way to make a statement. Reminiscent of sea shells, they're perfect to wear on holiday this summer.

Or if you love the vintage look, John Lewis has these Jon Richard Knot Stud Clip-On Earrings on sale for just £16.