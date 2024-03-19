I've got to give it to her, Frankie Bridge has found the perfect £26 staple blazer – and it's on sale

Every week Frankie Bridge picks out her favourite high street fashion pieces of the week to share with her Instagram followers, and this week her staple blazer was definitely the star of the show.

For those who are cutting back on fast fashion and trying to build a capsule wardrobe for 2024, a black blazer is an absolute essential. Pairing well with just about any look, the smart casual style will instantly elevate an outfit that can be made to look as formal as you'd like.

© Instagram Frankie looked effortlessly chic in her working from home attire

Frankie's Miss Selfridge blazer features lightly padded shoulders and a notch lapels, with a regular fit that's great for dressing up or down. It's available in sizes 4-18, and it's currently 24% off in the ASOS sale.

As the spring weather starts creeping in, a blazer is a stylish jacket option to replace your thicker coats. I love how a simple blazer can be worn with tailored trousers and loafers for a smart workwear fit, or a pair of jeans and heels for an evening look. For me personally, I like the 'cool girl' vibe and prefer to style my blazer with a pair of wide-leg trousers and a white oversized T-shirt.

I have a black blazer in my wardrobe that I love throwing on with mini dresses and knee-high boots for a glam evening look that still feels super smart. When shopping for the perfect blazer, I'd recommend considering how you'd like to wear it to determine which fit would be best. For example, if you wanted to wear yours with mini dresses then you may want to opt for an oversized style, however, ASOS's regular fit is great for styling with jeans and trousers.

For her #FrankiesFaves on her Instagram Stories, Frankie chose to team her versatile black blazer with a pair of grey sweatpants, a fitted black top, Adidas trainers, and a shoulder bag to create an effortless working-from-home ensemble.

The Loose Women star captioned the photo: "The WFH fit. This outfit is my Zoom meeting must-have. Comfortable on the bottom with smart on the top…Layering over a blazer smartens up your look instantly and makes it more work appropriate."

H&M also has a great staple blazer in stock online. It has a single-breasted design, with shoulder pads and a buttoned cuff. It comes in black and beige, and H&M members can shop it for £24.99.

Frankie has been nailing her everyday looks recently, and the former The Saturdays singer recently had fans rushing to shop her River Island denim jeans, which she paired with a black leather jacket and chunky boots.

It's not just her clothing that has been making a statement though. I recently tried on her £35 M&S crossbody bag that went viral for looking just like the Celine designer style, and the stylish arm candy has now been fully restocked in three staple colourways.