Frankie Bridge looks unreal in stylish silver trousers - and they’re just £25

Frankie Bridge is the queen of discovering the best in high street fashion for her Instagram franchise Frankie’s Faves.

While we’re always adding her classic pieces to our shopping bags, sometimes she drops in something statement that we need immediately. This week? A pair of silver trousers for just £25.99.

Frankie Bridge wears Bershka silver trousers with a red ASOS jumper

The trending style has been seen everywhere from the runways to the street style set, and this bargain pair by Bershka is the most affordable we’ve come across.

Made from faux leather, they have an ultra cool straight-leg, high-rise cut. They also feature practical pockets and belt loops for the perfect fit. You can find them available at ASOS or the Bershka website, in sizes 6-14.

It seems Frankie is already getting in the holiday spirit, as she styled hers with a festive bright red sweater and perspex heels. She captioned the photo: "I pair with a red jumper for a real statement look but I usually wear with grey as they work so well together!"

Silver trousers are more versatile than you might think. As well as grey we’ve seen them look amazing with chic black knits or even jumpers in hot pink hues. Wear them with barely-there heels or dress them down with a pair of trainers. We’ve spotted them styled with everything from adidas Sambas to Nike P-6000s.

Want Frankie’s red jumper? The chunky roll neck style is also available at ASOS and retails for just £32. Featuring a cosy relaxed fit and ribbed detailing, if red isn't your colour, you'll find it in white and orange too.

"Another red jumper," the former Saturdays singer wrote on Instagram. "This one I’m wearing is true to size. Love the roll neck and the slight volume in the sleeves!"