Vogue Williams has found the most flattering M&S denim shorts for festival season - and they're just £29

Vogue Williams is heading to Glastonbury next week, and if you are too (or one of the many other music festivals taking place this summer), you need to see her latest Instagram Reel.

The mum-of-three has shared the outfits she'll be packing - and I'm obsessed with all of it.

"I am going to GLASTONBURY!" she captioned the post. "I loved it so much last year and wanted v cool outfits for this year so I hit up @marksandspencer. The raincoat is probably going to be the most important item in my bag, what’s your fave look?"

As well as an oversized faux leather jacket and a chic silk dress, Vogue has found the perfect denim shorts, and they're so affordable.

Vogue styled the M&S denim shorts with an oversized leather jacket

Retailing for just £29.50 at M&S, the Denim High Waisted Mom Shorts come in a very flattering 'mom' fit, which has a high-rise waist with added stretch and a slightly looser leg. They have a raw hem and fall to mid thigh, although Vogue rolled hers up for a more micro look.

Made from cotton-rich denim, they're soft and breathable, so they'll be comfortable even if the weather does finally heat up.

"They're a really nice fit in the bum," said Vogue. "I got this top which I've tucked in, I really really like it."

"I probably would do this with the jeans," she said, while rolling them up. "Because I like wearing short jeans. And how cool are these boots?"

The boots in question are the Chelsea Flatform Ankle Boots also from M&S, and you can shop them for £45. The chunky flatform style is ideal for festivals and they're the kind of footwear you can wear with everything, from shorts to midi dresses.

If you're shopping for denim shorts and your budget is a little higher, I'd recommend investing in a pair of Levi's. I've lived in mine at festivals for over a decade and they're still going strong. The Levi's High Waisted Mom Shorts are available for £45 via ASOS and are made with classic rigid denim in a slim cut. Reviews say they're a great fit and high quality material.

Vogue looked incredible styling hers with a fitted black off-the-shoulder top and the leather jacket, but I'd also love them worn with a matching denim jacket and cowboy boots à la Sienna Miller.