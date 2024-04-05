M&S shoppers rave over 'designer looking' flat sandals saying the gold decoration 'elevates them from the ordinary'

Marks & Spencer has been getting us seriously excited for summer by dropping new holiday pieces this week. First, it was the stylish straw shoulder bag for days at the beach, and now the retailer has come through with the perfect flat sandals for the warm weather.

We've seen various sandal trends in recent years including chunky Dad sandals and espadrille styles, but open-toe mules are an option that has stood the test of time. M&S's Slip-On Leather Sandals feature a cut-out strap, a smooth leather lining and a gold metal trim that gives an elevated luxe feel for the £35 price tag.

The sandals come in cream and black

I love open-toe sandals teamed with maxi skirts during the spring and summer, and M&S's pair will make a stylish option for when I don't fancy wearing heels. The black colourway looks gorgeous with its contrasting gold detailing that gives a classy evening feel, while the cream sandals feature a brown sole for a softer everyday effect.

The leather shoes scream summer holiday to me, and I would style mine with a floral dress and a raffia bag during the day, dressing the look up with a strapless dress for the evening – and I could totally see them looking great with linen trousers and a white top for an elevated day-to-night outfit.

Shoppers have already been raving about the stylish sandals, with several reviewers commenting on the expensive-looking appearance and value for money.

One wrote: "Lovely and feel designer but a fraction of the price. So comfy as well can’t wait to wear them more."

Another wrote: "Very comfortable and stylish. The gold decoration elevates them from the ordinary and is not too shiny making them look more expensive than they actually are."

Other retailers have their own versions too. H&M just released a pair of stunning espadrille mules with a contrast black strap, while New Look just restocked its £10 leather-look sliders that come in five summery shades.

The versatile style makes the easy-to-wear sandals suitable for pretty much any occasion, although I would be wary about initially wearing them on days where you'll be doing a lot of walking, as the flat design may be uncomfortable over time. That said, I'll absolutely be adding the cream pair to my basket before they sell out, and they're going to be a staple in my wardrobe once the warm weather hits.