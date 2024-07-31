I tried the new ELEMIS Pro-Collagen serum and it’s magic for my 42-year-old skin: read my review

A face serum is an essential part of anyone’s skincare kit. The underlay to your moisturiser, a serum isn’t a one trick pony – many promise youthful, radiant and healthy looking skin as their top line, and if you scratch beneath the surface, you’ll find many serums offer so much more. The latest to offer such claims? The ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Future Restore Serum, and being a skincare connoisseur, I put the new ELEMIS serum to the test.

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Future Restore Serum – the claims

Fresh out of the box is the latest addition to ELEMIS' bestselling Pro-Collagen range. The big sister to the brand’s Pro-Collagen Renewal Serum, this skincare product is said to improve the firmness of skin in just four days.

Featuring a world-first marine discovery, ELEMIS’ exclusive Opal Skin Algae Complex, along with powerful marine actives, the formula targets the effects of collagen decline on the skin, improving visible signs of ageing over time. Other ingredients include rejuvenating Marine Cellular Lipids, revitalising Marine Bacillus Ferment and hydrating Padina Pavonica Ferment, included to make skin more resilient and less prone to suffering from the effects of environmental aggressors.

ELEMIS recommends the product is applied morning and night, after cleansing, and on dry skin. Which I followed, for a week, to see how the serum worked on my skin. As a disclaimer, I have a reactive, combination skin which means I can be cautious about which products I use. As I’ve used ELEMIS in the past, I knew it was unlikely to cause a reaction in my skin which, at 42-years-old, has got a lot less tolerant.

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Future Restore Serum – first thoughts

As always, ELEMIS products are packaged beautifully. If it's kerb appeal you’re after, you can’t go wrong with the trademark blue packaging.

The bottle itself is robust and has a dropper to apply the product. I applied the dropper straight to my skin, and it didn’t drip or seem to ‘waste’ any product. The serum itself has a beautifully soft, milky texture which absorbs into the skin like a dream. My skin drinks it up, and the urge to apply more than the recommended few drops is strong! Suffice to say, there’s no pilling when then applying moisturiser or SPF on top.

© Carla Challis The serum comes with a dropper applicator

Scent-wise, it is quite strong so if you’re sensitive to perfumed products, it might not be for you. I personally loved the scent; it’s giving spa, it’s giving marine, it’s giving botanicals. It reminds me of a lot of other ELEMIS products, and the scent did fade over time so wasn’t a problem for me.

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Future Restore Serum – the effects

The first few applications, my skin looks more radiant than usual. The serum is the only thing I’ve changed in my skincare routine, and a few late nights didn’t seem to have too much negative effect on its efficiency. The initial bonus was better hydrated skin, that stayed hydrated throughout the day despite being in an air-conditioned office.

A week in, and I can easily say there’s been an improvement. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what’s different, but my skin has an underlying radiance to it that wasn’t there before, and my forehead lines, which usually start to appear again a few hours after applying my usual skincare, seemed less obvious. The hydration helps with that.

© Carla Challis

Healthier is the word I would use – my skin simply looks healthier. Which at 42, is something you want. I’m a big advocate of ageing naturally, and focusing on skin’s health, and this serum appears to be the missing link that I’ve been looking for.

I even forgot, or didn’t feel the need, to apply any illuminating makeup products because my skin’s own radiance was shining through. It’s a brilliant base for make-up, one step up from a primer with plenty of skin-loving ingredients. So not only does your make-up apply better, but it really helps your skin too.

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Future Restore Serum – final verdict

I like to judge my thoughts on a skincare product as to whether I’d recommend it to my closest friends, and I’d definitely put this serum in my roster. I’d say it’s for anyone who wants a glowing, healthy complexion, or perhaps who’s skin has a tendency to dry out throughout the day. Also, if paring back your skincare is on your 2024 bingo card, this would be an ideal serum as its for AM and PM use, and ticks off plenty of skin bugbears in one fell swipe.

We hope you love the product within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner ELEMIS. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.