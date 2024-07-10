M&S's trending printed dress has Princess Kate's name written all over it

Marks & Spencer's dress collection is the gift that keeps on giving. From flattering shirred dresses to smart occasionwear, the retailer has been nailing it with its summer fashion lately, and the latest find is one that even royalty would approve of.

M&S's Printed Midaxi Tea Dress is currently trending on the retailer's site, and I can totally see why. Its striking abstract print, cinched silhouette, and feminine ruched sleeves make it the perfect option for day-to-night dressing, not to mention that it looks like it's come straight from the Princess of Wales' wardrobe.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Princess of Wales wore a similar print for the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023

The 42-year-old has sported similar silhouettes on several occasions, and the gorgeous blue and white colourway resembles the royal's Beulah blouson dress that she wore to attend the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 last summer.

Available in regular, petite, and long sizes, M&S's £39.50 / $69.99 midaxi is beyond versatile for the warm weather. I could see the flattering number being styled with nude heels and gold jewellery similar to Princess Kate for special occasions such as weddings or the races, but it would also look just as stylish with ballet flats for summer garden parties.

Tea dresses are a great transitional piece, and the timeless style always soars in popularity as the weather gets warmer. Flattering on all body types, tea dresses nip in at the waist while providing coverage on the arms with their vintage-style puffed sleeves. The beauty of the effortless silhouette is that it can be styled for any occasion, from throwing it on with white trainers to dressing it up with strappy sandals and a clutch bag.

Marks & Spencer's bestselling dress is a hit with online shoppers, and several reviewers have praised the fabric quality and the flattering fit, while others commented on its longer length.

One wrote: "I love this dress. Great style, nice material, and very comfortable to wear. It came up a bit small on me so I sized up from a 12 to a size 14. It is quite long but I don’t mind that. I bought it for a christening and I had lots of nice compliments."

© M&S The summer dress is selling fast

Another added: "Yet another gorgeous dress to add to my collection, fits perfectly, and looks a lot more expensive, I've not worn dresses for a number of years due to lengths and styles, this year I've gone overboard, many thanks to M&S buyers."

If you love the timeless dress style, Nobody's Child has a similar version in the sale section, featuring a V-neck, tie sleeves, and a ditsy floral print. New Look also has its own design, a £22 orange animal print tea dress with a flared skirt and a fitted bodice.

Marks & Spencer's printed tea dress is already a hit for summer, and if you love the Princess Kate-inspired look you'll need to hurry, as the midaxi is selling fast.