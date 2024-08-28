M&S's 'gorgeous' new-in camel coat looks like it's straight out of Meghan Markle's wardrobe

Marks & Spencer's new-in section is currently filled with gorgeous pieces for autumn, and there's pieces that even royalty would approve of.

As the new season approaches, I've been trying to get ahead of the game to find the best autumn pieces as they drop, and M&S's Single Breasted Tailored Coat has gone straight to the top of my wishlist.

The soft camel shade feels perfect for the transitional weather, and I could see it being paired with just about anything. The coat has an elegant tailored fit, a concealed single-breasted popper, and a notched lapel collar for a smart finish.

My first thought when I saw the new-in number was how much it resembled Meghan Markle's £350 camel coat that she wore back in 2020. The Duchess's version features the same tailored fit and flap pockets, while the buttons on her version detailed the cuffs and the front.

© Samir Hussein Meghan teamed her camel coat with a brown silk skirt and matching heels

Meghan styled her camel coat with a brown silk skirt, a turtleneck jumper, and a pair of heels, and I could see the M&S version being worn in the same way. For a more laid-back look, I'd switch out heels for a pair of ballet flats, or opt for a pair of linen trousers and loafers for a smart workwear look.

The Princess of Wales has also been spotted in a similar style, and the royal paired her Max Mara version with a turtleneck dress in a matching shade and a waist-cinching belt.

Everyone needs a neutral coat in their wardrobe that can be thrown on with everything, and the high street style is lightweight enough for slightly chilly days, but could be easily layered up with chunky knitwear and boots for winter.

© Karwai Tang Princess Kate also sported the camel coat trend in 2022

One reviewer has already raved about the 'beautiful' M&S coat. "Run don't walk. Gorgeous coat, I really didn’t need another coat but had to try it and it’s a keeper! True to size fits just right, looks lovely on. Another win for M&S", they wrote.

Camel coats are a trend that returns every year, and there are several other versions dropping across the high street right now. Mango's new-in style has a handmade wool design that ties in at the waist with a belt, while Karen Millen's wool camel coat has a sophisticated tailored fit with contrasting black buttons.

I'm predicting that Marks & Spencer's camel coat is going to fly off the shelves as shoppers build their capsule wardrobe for the new season, so I'd recommend snapping it up fast if you love it.