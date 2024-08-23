The £39.50 flattering M&S dress shoppers say 'would look good on any age'

As the new season looms closer, I'm all about finding transitional pieces that will see out the rest of the summer while holding a firm place in my wardrobe for autumn. Marks & Spencer has been dropping new dresses that feel perfect for this time of year – and one has been a particular hit with shoppers.

M&S's Printed Midaxi Tea Dress has been described as flattering 'on any age', and I can totally see why. It features a feminine V-neckline, a figure-skimming cut that's not too tight and three-quarter sleeves that elegantly gather at the shoulders. Stylish and wearable, I can see this being a staple in so many wardrobes.

Tea dresses are always a hit during the spring and summer, as the lightweight design pairs perfectly with trainers and sandals, creating a breezy daytime look. While M&S's version lends itself to the warm weather trend, the brown animal print gives an autumnal feel that I absolutely love teamed with brown knee-high boots.

The midaxi has received positive reviews on the M&S site, with one writing: "This dress is stunning. Beautiful pattern, perfect fit and looks amazing. I received so many compliments when I tried it on. Please make more of this style in different patterns. Love it!"

Another added: "Would look good on any age. The sleeves are pretty and give coverage if needed. The dress has an original print and is different from the usual animal prints but is still along that trend. I love it and it is flattering for a not so young and slim lady. Fabric is swishy. I am petite but can easily be shortened."

© Marks & Spencer The dress pairs perfectly with knee-high boots for autumn

The versatile design can easily be dressed up or down, and tea dresses are always a top contender for 'ageless dressing' thanks to their flattering silhouette and feminine features. The £39.50 high street number could be worn with black trainers and a crossbody bag, and I'd transition the look with chunky boots and a leather jacket as the weather cools down.

For more formal occasions, the M&S dress would pair well with strappy sandals and chunky gold jewellery, so it's definitely one to buy now and wear on repeat.

Animal print pieces are everywhere right now, and Nobody's Child has its own version of the transitional number. The midi features similar puffed sleeves, with a square neckline and a striking leopard print, while New Look has a similar style in its sale section with a tired peplum hem and a midi cut.

M&S's new-in midaxi is currently available in petite, regular, and long options, but it's already selling out in select sizes – so if you love it you'll need to act fast.