M&S's £40 quilted crossbody looks unbelievably similar to Chanel's iconic chain strap bag

If there's one thing M&S knows how to do, it's designer-looking pieces at an affordable price tag. The retailer has been dropping hit after hit this year, and this new-in handbag is the latest to cause serious sell-outs.

I'm a crossbody bag girl through and through, and I'm always on the lookout for one that I can wear on repeat (especially one that looks more expensive than it is) – and I just came across M&S's Quilted Chain Strap Shoulder Bag.

© Sophie Bates The chain strap bag comes in four colours

I tracked down the trending buy in-store, and it's not hard to believe that it was displayed front and centre. Everything about the high street arm candy resembles Chanel's iconic quilted shoulder bag, from the chain strap to the luxe-looking gold lock fastening. The faux leather design is complete with a lined internal compartment and a front pocket, and the staple style can be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody.

The size is big enough for storing your phone, bank cards and some makeup. I wouldn't be wearing this for long days out where I need more than the essentials, but it's the perfect size for dinners and evenings out or shopping days.

Retailing at £39.50, it's no surprise that the M&S bag is selling fast. It's available in black, sage green and orange, and while the cream colourway is already out of stock online, I did find it in-store.

Just like its designer lookalike, the quilted bag is versatile enough to wear for any occasion. The black version is my personal favourite for day-to-night dressing, but the orange is a stunning statement piece, particularly if you have a holiday coming up.

The gold hardware will of course pair perfectly with gold jewellery, and I could see it being worn with wide-leg trousers and a waistcoat for a chic daywear ensemble that could be transitioned into an evening look with mid or stiletto heels.

© M&S The trending bags are selling fast

The quilted bag has received positive reviews from M&S shoppers, with several praising its high-quality appearance and selection of colours – and several have noted that it was the perfect bag for wearing to a wedding.

One reviewer wrote: "Great bag. Exactly what I needed, not big but a little bigger than a camera bag. Luxurious looking padded imitation leather and chain crossover body."

Another added: "Absolutely love this bag, it has an expensive look."

Final verdict on the M&S quilted bag

If you're looking for a timeless handbag to reach for no matter the occasion, the £40 find is definitely worth considering. I'd choose the black colourway for everyday dressing, while the green and orange versions will make gorgeous statement pieces. If you want to shop the designer lookalike you'll need to act fast though, as I'm predicting sell-outs in all of the colours soon.