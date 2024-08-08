M&S just dropped a designer-look leopard print dress for £39 - and it's definitely going to sell out

Leopard print is so timeless, it's arguably as classic as wearing all black - perfect if you want to look effortlessly stylish while shunning the minimalist aesthetic. It never really goes out of style - everyone from Jackie Kennedy to Kate Moss and Elsa Hosk has a penchant for the print - but right now its popularity has hit another peak.

With Marks & Spencer dropping hit after sartorial hit this summer, I wasn't surprised to see they'd launched a leopard print midi dress earlier this week that wouldn't look out of place on a designer rail.

Cut with a stylish and flattering relaxed fit, it also features three-quarter length sleeves and ties around the neck for added femininity. Available in UK sizes 6-24, it comes in three different lengths, so you can choose whether you want it to fall as a midi or a maxi.

Retailing for just £39.50 (or $69.99 in the US), the M&S dress has been trending online for the last 24 hours and it's selling fast, so you'll need to hurry while it's still in stock.

An easy win for the office, on holiday, or a more formal occasion this summer, right now I'd style it with leather slides or Marks & Spencer's GANNI lookalike buckle flats, but it would also look amazing with a pair of knee-high boots as we move into autumn.

Speaking of GANNI, the Marks & Spencer midi dress is definitely reminiscent of the luxury Scandi brand's designer styles. The label is synonymous with leopard print and has multiple coveted dresses in a variety of cuts.

If you're budget is a little higher the Poplin V-Neck Dress is a worthy investment as it's made from 100% organic cotton and cut with extra details like subtly puffed sleeves, buttoned cuffs, side pockets and a box pleat at the front and back.

The popular midi retails for £235 (or $295) and is available in UK sizes 4-24.

Or if you're shopping for a shorter silhouette, Mint Velvet is another brand doing leopard print pieces so well. I love this long sleeve mini dress adorned with ruffle detail across the hemlines and layered sleeves. It also features elasticated cuffs and button detail.

Available in sizes XS-XL, it retails for £130 (or $210) and is another transitional piece that could be worn with strappy heeled sandals now and ankle or knee-high boots in the colder months.