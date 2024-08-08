Skip to main contentSkip to footer
M&S just dropped a designer-look leopard print dress for £39 - and it's definitely going to sell out
Leopard print is trending right now

Leopard print is trending right now

Hollie Brotherton
Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
2 minutes ago
Leopard print is so timeless, it's arguably as classic as wearing all black - perfect if you want to look effortlessly stylish while shunning the minimalist aesthetic. It never really goes out of style - everyone from Jackie Kennedy to Kate Moss and Elsa Hosk has a penchant for the print - but right now its popularity has hit another peak.

With Marks & Spencer dropping hit after sartorial hit this summer, I wasn't surprised to see they'd launched a leopard print midi dress earlier this week that wouldn't look out of place on a designer rail.

Cut with a stylish and flattering relaxed fit, it also features three-quarter length sleeves and ties around the neck for added femininity. Available in UK sizes 6-24, it comes in three different lengths, so you can choose whether you want it to fall as a midi or a maxi.

M&S Animal Print Tie Neck Midaxi Waisted Dress

M&S leopard print dress

Retailing for just £39.50 (or $69.99 in the US), the M&S dress has been trending online for the last 24 hours and it's selling fast, so you'll need to hurry while it's still in stock.

An easy win for the office, on holiday, or a more formal occasion this summer, right now I'd style it with leather slides or Marks & Spencer's GANNI lookalike buckle flats, but it would also look amazing with a pair of knee-high boots as we move into autumn.

Speaking of GANNI, the Marks & Spencer midi dress is definitely reminiscent of the luxury Scandi brand's designer styles. The label is synonymous with leopard print and has multiple coveted dresses in a variety of cuts.

If you're budget is a little higher the Poplin V-Neck Dress is a worthy investment as it's made from 100% organic cotton and cut with extra details like subtly puffed sleeves, buttoned cuffs, side pockets and a box pleat at the front and back.

GANNI Leopard Cotton Poplin Dress

GANNI leopard print dress

The popular midi retails for £235 (or $295) and is available in UK sizes 4-24.

Or if you're shopping for a shorter silhouette, Mint Velvet is another brand doing leopard print pieces so well. I love this long sleeve mini dress adorned with ruffle detail across the hemlines and layered sleeves. It also features elasticated cuffs and button detail.

Mint Velvet Leopard Print Ruffle Mini Dress

Mint Velvet leopard print dress

Available in sizes XS-XL, it retails for £130 (or $210) and is another transitional piece that could be worn with strappy heeled sandals now and ankle or knee-high boots in the colder months. 

