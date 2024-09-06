These Korean wrinkle patches have gone viral in Korea but I’ve found them on Amazon

I’m on the other side of 40 now - 43 if you want to be exact - so when I see info about wrinkle-reducing skincare, I’m there taking notes (even though the ladies dishing out the advice seem to be half my age and have skin as smooth as glass!)

If you’re into beauty trends you’ll definitely know that Korean skincare is the biz. And one particular product that’s on fire right now is Marshique wrinkle patches. They’re quite similar to under-eye patches in that they’re a stick-on treatment patch packed with good stuff.

Belgian beauty blogger agirlwithmind - aka Leïla Poleszczuk - posted about them just this week, writing: “Forever choosing Korean wrinkle patches over botox for improving anti-aging signs,” which immediately caught my attention.

The patches work to reduce the appearance of forehead and frown lines as well as nasolabial folds. Leïla hailed them as “Packed with potent ingredients such as adenosine, collagen, 5 types of hyaluronic acid, and 6 types of peptides, they boost elasticity and deeply moisturize.” See her trying them out in the video below:

Leïla picked up her patches during a trip to Seoul but if you’re not planning a trip in the near future you’ll be pleased to know you can get them on Amazon for £27.50 ( or $11.99 for US customers)

Full disclosure here - there are no reviews on the Amazon UK site but the reviews on the US site are on the whole positive. “I’m in love,” says one very satisfied customer, who switched from other wrinkle patches because she wanted something more discrete that she could wear all day.

“These are pretty much invisible in between the brows, I cut them so they fit better and you can BARELY SEE THEM and they work… It helps my headaches because it keeps the forehead from scrunching too.”

Says another: “Love these things. Noticeable reduction in frown lines and forehead lines. They are reusable as well. Have gotten 10+ uses on each one which makes it a steal. The adhesion is strong but not sticky even on my oily face. Leaves very little to no residue.”

Several customers liked them not only for their nourishing properties but for the fact they helped them “train” to stop frowning. One reviewer explained: “When I’m wearing one, I feel a little tug when I am about to furrow my brow—which I unconsciously do throughout the day—and that reminds me to stop, so I’m spending less time making the “11” lines between them deeper.”

Any complaints? Customers sleeping in these noted that they couldn’t wear their night moisturiser as it stopped the patches from sticking - so bear that in mind before ordering.

© Marshique The wrinkle patches target these three key areas

How to use?

Cleanse skin and apply toner and moisturiser, allowing it to fully allow into the skin

Remove any access oil

Attach the patch and leave it in place for eight hours

To remove the patch, wet it thoroughly with water and gently peel it off.

The manufacturer does not recommend reusing the patches, but Amazon shoppers did, with no complaints.

If the price is the only thing putting you off, I found a second option for UK customers - these Desie Reusable Silicone Patches target all the same areas as the Marshique wrinkle patches and they’re currently on offer for £12.79. You’re welcome!