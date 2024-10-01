Alex Jones, 47, is a big fan of this budget beauty buy - and it's on sale for £2

I've just discovered TV presenter Alex Jones' incredible budget beauty hack - and it's so genius, I'm annoyed I haven't already tried one.

The The One Show host raved about a bargain £2 sheet mask on her Instagram Stories, which she says she uses for "prep work" to achieve her glowing skin. I'm not going to lie, Alex Jones' complexion is stunning on the BBC show, and if this is the key to getting her luminous, clear-free skin I'm bulk buying these babies.

© Instagram Alex Jones' skin looks incredible in a make-up free post during the summer

The 47-year-old is said to be a big fan of the Simple Protect 'N' Glow Sheet Mask 48h Glow, a one-time use sheet mask for the face that is designed to improve the radiance of the skin while caring for it too.

Formulated with antioxidant Vitamin E, naturally-derived fruit enzymes, plant-based prebiotics and agave extract, this mask is said to give your skin a glow after use, and the best part is, you can leave it on for 15 minutes after showering and before applying your skincare and makeup.

Alex revealed her beauty secret while in the bathroom of her home with a face mask on, and captioned the post: "Gotta do the prep work! This is a @simpleskin mask I picked up in the supermarket this week and it's so much better than some of the pricey ones."

With three kids to care for, a new puppy named Scout and her daily presenting stints on The One Show, Alex's skin has never looked better and if it's all down to a £2 sheet mask, I'm in!

Currently on sale at Boots for £1.42 (yes, less than your takeaway coffee!), you can pick up the mask at Amazon, Superdrug and even the supermarket including Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons.

Beauty fans clearly agree with Alex's skincare weapon of choice, as it receives almost five stars from happy shoppers. "Left my skin lovely and refreshed," one wrote, with another saying it "worked a miracle" at rescuing dry, unhappy skin.

Sheet masks are a popular choice for those who want to give their skin a little pep, without the faff of a wash-off face mask. They're usually applied onto clean skin, and left for 10-15 minutes to do their thing. A trick I was taught by a facialist is to use a jade roller, or massage device, over the top of the mask to work the product into your skin further.

Once removed, massage any leftover product onto the skin and apply makeup over the top - these aren't masks to wash off, but to saturate the skin with high-functioning ingredients.

From glow-giving to redness reducing, acne-prone skin formulations and masks to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, check out the sheet mask categories on websites like Boots, Sephora and Space NK to find your perfect one.