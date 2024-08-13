11 best purses and wallets for women to shop now

From stylish designer purses to classic leather wallets and cool coin purses, a great purse is both practical and stylish. Whether you like a small purse, a wallet with lots of zips and pouches, or more of a slimline card holder, the world of purses and wallets is vast – whatever your style, budget or taste, they make great gifts for a loved one or even for yourself.

Designer purses are an ideal way to buy into your favourite designer without the spend, but in this edit you’ll also find a range of affordable wallets and purses in leather, bold colours or with designer-inspired touches.



Think about your lifestyle and which style of purse will fit. If you’re a minimalist, look for a slimline card holder that can be popped into a coat or jeans pocket. If you have a multitude of cards and coins, something larger with a coin purse compartment is for you.

Consider the size of your handbag too; if it’s on the smaller side, make sure your purse isn’t the only thing that can fit into it, or treat yourself to a mini purse or coin purse for clutch bags and mini totes. And whether you prefer a hardy material like leather, a softer feel like suede or a practical, wipe-clean purse in PVC or nylon.

How I chose the best purses for women

Type : Coin purses, wallets, card holders and larger designs are all included within this edit.

Mulberry Folded Multi-Card Heavy Grain Leather Wallet H8 x W11.5 x D3cm



Made from bovine leather

Mulberry branding on metallic hardware There aren't many purses as classic as a Mulberry purse, with its branded hardware and soft leather, and I love that they've released this handy small purse in pastel shades, including this powder pink. Small but mighty, it has plenty of room for the essentials, including slip pockets for notes, card holders and a zipped coin section.

Next Leopard Mini Purse £12 at Next Height 9cm x Width 11cm x Depth 2cm

Made from PU and Polyester



Zipped coin purse in interior Next's budget-friendly purse has a main zipped compartment, with a coin purse (zipped) and card holders on the interior. It looks to have enough room for 2-3 cards, and a handful of coins, and would easily slip into the teeniest of bags. With a leopard print exterior, it taps into the animal print trend we're all loving this season.

Coach Essential Mini Trifold Wallet £125 at Coach Length: 4.25" x Height: 3.0" x Width: 1.0"

Made from polished pebble leather

Trifold design This compact Coach wallet is of the 'trifold' design, so it literally folds out into three sections with an outside coin pocket, six card slots, a full length notes compartment and secured by a snap closure. On the exterior, the pebble leather is super chic while the Coach branding adds a little interest.



Whistles Leather Shiny Croc Purse 100% leather

Embossed branding on front

Croc-finish This classic black purse looks almost designer, with its croc-leather finish and minimalist aesthetic. Practically, it's a joy too with card holders, pouches and an internal zipped section for coins. With gold metallic detailing, the whole thing is fastened with a zip that goes around the whole purse.

RADLEY London Downtown Medium Bifold Purse 2 x 14 x 9 cm



Made from leather Radley London is a brand known for quality and affordable leather goods, including purses all with their signature doggy branding. Their bifold purse is a really brilliant buy for the woman who needs a bigger purse without the bulk. There's 10 card slots, one bill slip pocket, and a convenient zipped coin pocket.



Aspinal Double Sided Zipped Card & Coin Holder Height: 3.6 inches x Width: 5.1 inches

Made from responsibly sourced full-grain leather

Available in 5 colours, including black and cream Need all the compartments but on a smaller scale? Aspinal has come up with a solution with its mid-sized purse, packed with card holders and slots plus a coin purse. It'll easily slip into a clutch bag or your jeans pocket with its smaller size, and looks uber luxe, as we'd expect from this royal-favourite brand.

Gucci 1955 Horsebit Canvas Wallet £390 at Selfridges Height 8.5cm x width 11cm x depth 3cm

Made from canvas and leather

Vintage inspired Full of archival Gucci details, this purse is ideal for those who love a touch of vintage. Cut to the brand's signature boxy shape, its made from Italian leather and features the brand's iconic GG initials. Inside, you'll find five card slots, a note compartment, and a zipped pocket for your loose coins. It's giving 90s vibes and we're here for it.





Accessorize Initial Coin Purse Length 11 CM x Width 8 cm

Made from PU



Available in navy or cream, and letters A-Z Accessorize's coin purse is made all the bit sweeter with the gold etched initials, available with either a navy finish or cream. Although it doesn't have specific card slots, you can easily fit a card or two into the main compartment, along with notes and coins.

Balenciaga Glitter Purse Made from glittered leather

Measures 2cm x 8.5cm x 13cm Balenciaga's cute luxury purse would be easy to spot in your handbag, with its glam glittered leather. As well as being pretty, its practical too. There's a zipped compartment for bills and five slip pockets at the back to keep your cards organised.

Smythson Large Coin Purse £124 at Smythson Made from crossgrain leather

Measures W19 x H10 x D2cm

Available in tan and navy Smythson is a brand known for its luxurious stationery and leather goods, and their purses and wallets are as classic as their notebooks. This Panama large coin purse is made from Panama leather, and has six card slots and a large zipped pouch for coins. There's also slots for notes and other bits and pieces.