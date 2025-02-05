Holly Willoughby wears stunning earrings from a royal-fave jeweller - and we've got the details

I'm sure I'm not the only one who is excited for the return of Holly Willoughby to our screens. The 43-year-old is back on TV with a new Netflix show, Celebrity Bear Hunt, and she pulled out all the glam stops for her showstopping look at the series' premiere.

The former This Morning presenter wore a beautiful David Koma dress for the star-studded photocall. The off-shoulder velvet midi dress is actually available to buy, for £1,873 on Farfetch. Holly's somewhat of a pro at accessorising formal dresses, and rather than wear a pair of long, OTT earrings, she opted for a more subtle - yet stylish - pair. And I've got the details.

© Instagram Holly looked sensational at the Celebrity Bear Hunt premiere

Holly chose to wear The Gold Sienna Earrings from Heavenly London, a brand that the Princess of Wales has worn over the past 13 years.

Holly's earrings retail for £140 / $180, and are a brilliant blend of elegance and edge. Made from recycled silver, the ridged demi-hoops are adorned with three mini stones in the centre, for a little sparkle.

EXACT MATCH: Heavenly London The Gold Sienna Earrings © Heavenly London £140 at Heavenly London $180 at Heavenly London

I love them for evening wear but think they'd look equally as chic with jeans and a white tee, or roll neck. If you love hoops, but can't get out of the hoop rut (I'm guilty), these are a great way to push your style up a notch.

As I mentioned, Princess Kate is a fan of the British brand, specifically the Pearl and Diamond Earrings. They're a classic drop style with pearl and diamond lookalike stones, crafted in an heirloom style and retail for £140 / $155.

Princess Kate's worn Heavenly London earrings since 2011

Kate's worn these earrings on at least five occasions, including as far back as 2011. I love how Kate styles them, with lace dresses, fine knit sweaters and coat dresses too.

As for Holly, we're excited to see what fabulous outfits she brings to her new Netflix show. The TV star already reignited our love affair with the Grenson Nanette Hiking Boot, and from the sneak peek I've seen she puts in some very shoppable looks throughout the series. We're also excited to see how the celebrities fair, as the lineup is stellar and includes Boris Becker, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Steph McGovern.