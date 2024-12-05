Want to shop GK Barry's name necklace on I'm A Celeb? Me too - and hers has the sweetest hidden meaning

I'm A Celeb is in full swing and I'm loving this series. I'm backing GK Barry to win, the TikTok star has definitely won over the nation with her humour and down to earth attitude, and I've spotted the sweetest side to the Loose Women panellist - and it's all down to her name necklace.

GK Barry's necklace is a constant in her outfit, along with the cargos and jungle tees, and I've done the research to find out just what GK's necklace is all about, the meaning behind it and where it's from.

GK Barry wore her cute name necklace for the Bushtucker Trial, Arcade Agony

I can confirm that GK Barry's necklace has the word 'eyelashes' on the pendant, the sweetest, most adorable nod towards her girlfriend, England footballer Ella Rutherford, and it's from Abbott Lyon. Read about their romance here.

When the pair first started dating, Grace was keen to keep the identity of her new girlfriend under wraps, and gave her the nickname 'eyelashes', as she gets "the best fake eyelashes".

© Abbott Lyon GK Barry models her collection with Abbott Lyon

She said on her podcast Saving Grace: “I’m not gonna say who it is but I’m gonna give her a nickname called Eyelashes. So whenever I talk about Eyelashes, I’m talking about the love of my life.” It's a cute way for Grace to secretly communicate with the athlete, and she even has an 'E' on her nails too.

We love when a celeb wears a tribute to the loves of their lives, like Coleen Rooney's multiple name necklace in tribute to her sons. Luckily, GK's jungle jewellery is on the more affordable side and we have confirmation that her necklace is from her own collaboration with the jewellery brand.

Grace's necklace is the Signature Name Necklace, priced from £79. We love that you can personalise the necklace with a name, word or special nickname, and you can choose your choice of chain too. GK's necklace is the 'sphere chain', a delicate gold chain with tiny gold beads woven throughout it.

GK Barry appears as a panellist on Loose Women

If gold isn't for you, it also comes in silver and rose gold, and there's the option to add on a fixed or hanging charm for an extra cost.

GK's worn the necklace many other times, including on her socials and to accessorise her super glam gown to this year's Pride of Britain awards. I've also spotted Grace wearing the gold accessory on Loose Women, too.

GK's Abbott Lyon collection includes other personalised jewellery, like the initial chunky choker, an initial bracelet and a chunky bangle that can be personalised. If you want to order pieces as Christmas presents, order by midnight on December 22 for delivery before Christmas.