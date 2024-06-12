Clocked Samantha’s Love Island necklace yet? We have – and this is why you’ll be wearing an initial pendant too

I’m not saying I’ve found the Love Island 2024 necklace, but I’m making a case for Samantha’s Love Island necklace to be the one we’re all going to be wearing this summer. Forget the romance, or showmance, with Joey Essex, because I’ve been spending my 9pm Love Island viewing appointments searching for Samantha’s 'S' necklace.

If you’ve read my previous Love Island necklace articles, you’ll know I’m the self-appointed HELLO! Love Island necklace connoisseur, and I knew as soon as Liverpudlian Samantha walked in that she’d be the one to watch.

Samantha entering the Love Island villa, wearing her initial pendant

The stylish 27-year-old might be bringing the drama with her coupling up with Joey Essex, but she’s also bringing the drama with her big, initial pendant. Samantha has been spotted wearing a gold chain choker with a big ‘S’ charm.

Samantha’s necklace appears to be a gold paperclip chain, worn as a choker, with an oversized embellished ‘S’ hanging from it, also in gold. I’ve spotted her wearing it on the ITV show a handful of times already, and we’re only in week two.

Samantha chose the necklace as her accessory for the first night of Love Island, dialling up the glam of her bronze Analina bikini, worn as she entered the villa. I love that she wears her chain shorter, as the trend is normally to wear it longer - top tip is to buy a budget choker-chain and slip an initial pendant on yourself.

A quick search found Samantha's necklace on jewellery website Say It With, with the Love Islander posing on the website wearing the £78 necklace. I’ve found some stunning lookalikes for you to get Samantha’s Love Island look.

How I chose the best lookalikes for Samantha's necklace

Lookalike : I've kept as close to Samantha's as possible, in size and style. I've included some non-embellished initial pendants, and charms that are sold separately to a chain.

: I've kept as close to Samantha's as possible, in size and style. I've included some non-embellished initial pendants, and charms that are sold separately to a chain. Price : There's a lot of Samantha's style of necklace on the high street, but the best lookalikes are on the higher end of the budget. I've included a range of price points, but be sure to factor in those that come with a chain and those that you'll have to buy a chain to hang your pendant on.

: There's a lot of Samantha's style of necklace on the high street, but the best lookalikes are on the higher end of the budget. I've included a range of price points, but be sure to factor in those that come with a chain and those that you'll have to buy a chain to hang your pendant on. Availability: This is a classic trend but larger initial pendants are less widely available. All of the pendants I've included have good stock in all letters, at the time of publishing.

Shop Samantha's Love Island necklace

Why we love the trend

Initial necklaces are a classic trend, from dainty initial necklaces to big, impactful initials. Everyone from Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and Princess Diana, to Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wear their heart on their necklace, so wearable is the trend. The royals often wear the initials of their children, while Hailey Bieber's necklace of choice is a big puffy 'B', in tribute to her married surname.

I personally wear the initial of my daughter on a chain as a sign of affection; it’s a great conversation piece, and a little more intriguing than wearing a full name on a necklace. I also have a necklace with a large ‘C’ on, which I wear on days I need a little confidence boost, showing my identity and that yes, I'm unashamedly me.

What I love about Samantha's necklace is the size. There's no small, discreet initial peeking through a top - this is a loud, proud and bold take on the trend, making sure everyone knows (and possibly remembers?) her name, or at least her initial. A branding of sorts? If so, bravo Samantha, bravo.