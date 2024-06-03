Fans say Stacey Solomon’s gorgeous red carpet necklace has Van Cleef & Arpels vibes - and I’ve found it on sale

If you loved the delicate clover necklace that Stacey Solomon wore for the BAFTAs then please consider this a public service announcement - you can currently get it for 30% off - if you hurry!

The TV presenter had a special treat for her 4.8 million Instagram followers this week - a special code to get 30% off the chic necklace - and other items from the range she designed for Abbott Lyon.

The star showed off the necklace - which features a black clover pendant - and the collection of bracelets she owns, on her stories. “I’m literally so obsessed with the clover, I think it’s so pretty. I’ve got it in black and I’ve got it in pearl. It’s shiny and iridescent,” she said.

© Getty IMages The cute clover necklace was the finishing touch to Stacey's BAFTAs outfit

“You can fully customise the clover necklaces and bracelets to make them extra special.”

The code to get 30% off at checkout is: STACEY30 - so the necklace will set you back £55.30 instead of £79. If you’ve got your eye on one of the bracelets, those are £48.30 with the discount instead of £69.

Stacey’s necklace has definite Van Cleef & Arpels vibes. The French brand’s iconic clover necklaces are beloved by Princess Kate and feature a four leaf clover motif and part of the Vintage Alhambra range. If you do have the cash to splash, the Van Cleef & Arpels Gold and Onyx Pendant version that Stacey’s reminded me of would set you back £2,590.

The clover design is a global symbol of faith, hope, love and luck. Finding a four-leaf clover is considered good luck because they are extremely rare (Only one in 10,000 clovers have four leaves rather than the standard three.) They are, of course, not to be confused with a shamrock - the traditional clover plant that has three leaves.

The clover is an extremely popular shape and has been adopted by many other jewellery designers as well as Stacey as of late.

If you’re a fan of the four-leaf, you can also find a beautiful £122 green Onyx and Gold version at Wolf & Badger. Amazon also stock a cute £20.23 necklace which is double-sided - it’s black on one side and white on the other, so you can switch up your look depending on your outfit.