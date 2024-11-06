Cat Deeley's grey knitted co-ord is giving me winter chic vibes - and its a high street must-have

Cat Deeley returned to the high street for Wednesday's This Morning outfit with an uber chic knitted skirt and jumper coord. Who said grey was boring?

Proving neutrals are perennially stylish, Cat was the epitome of autumnal style in a marl grey knitted pencil skirt, worn with its coordinating sweater. With its mid-grey marl mix, I thought the combination looked designer but its actually a high street buy that you can pick up from the brand Sosandar, available at Next and M&S.

Cat Deeley was the epitome of chic on Wednesday's show

The skirt is an ideal winter buy, spun from a soft flecked knit, with a figure-hugging silhouette. It has a sexy side split and is elevated from classic to cool with a luxe buckle detail waistband. Priced at £59, its available in sizes extra small to extra large, but is selling fast.

Cat's matching jumper is made from the same soft flecked knit, and features a chunky, warm roll neck. It's a relaxed cut, so looks stunningly casual with a slouchy vibe.

I love how Cat wore the two pieces together, lightly tucking the jumper into the waistband of the skirt. She wore hers with a pair of heeled LK Bennett knee high boots, which is what this look is crying out for. You could easily switch it to a more casual ensemble with trainers or chunky flat boots, or add a heel for evening attire.

Knitted skirts are a dream for this time of year, and I find them brilliant to wear with a classic T-shirt or super lightweight knit. If you want to create your own co-ord, go for a lighter colour knit in finer fabric or if in doubt, stick to black or white crew neck sweaters.

The last few days, Cat's turned her attention from her usual high street looks to more expensive outfits. On Monday's show, her jade silk floral midi dress was from British brand NRBY, priced at £299 and Tuesday's show saw her team a Zara blouse with designer leather trousers.

Cat Deeley at the Harpers Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards

And Cat glammed up on Tuesday evening for the Harpers Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, wearing a stunning gold floor length gown from Raey Official. The 48-year-old glowed in the maxi dress, with her skin glossy and dewy and her hair worn loosely curled.