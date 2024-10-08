Cat Deeley lands the suede trend like a pro & I'm shopping a suede skirt, stat

It's another outfit triumph from Cat Deeley this week, showing us mere mortals how to land one of the biggest trends of AW24 - a suede skirt.

Cat's This Morning outfits are always the best mix of trends and wearability, and on Tuesday's show it's suede she's turned her attentions to. Wearing a camel-hued midi suede skirt, the 47-year-old teamed her midi with a coordinating knitted roll neck and knee high boots, giving me nothing but inspiration as to how to wear suede for autumn.

© Instagram Cat's tonal outfit is SO chic

I've already been shopping for a suede jacket, but now I'm desperately searching for a suede midi skirt to emulate Cat's super chic, tonal look.

Cat's skirt isn't cheap; it's a £345 new in piece from & Other Stories, but much like leather, you're going to have to spend a little more for the real thing. The midi isn't just a pencil skirt, but a high waisted piece with a flared hem that adds extra femininity to what could be a more utilitarian fashion item.

The This Morning presenter has made it even more wearable by adding a sleeveless knitted roll neck, from Kiltane, in a similar dark camel shade, with mid-brown LK Bennett knee high boots in leather to mix her fabrics.

I'm not one for wearing tonal colours top to toe, but Cat makes it look easy. With suede a big trend for AW24, I think you'd find a suede skirt just as useful as a leather skirt for wearing with knitwear and tees throughout the colder months.

They look good with tights and knee high boots, as Cat demonstrates, but also pair beautifully with ankle boots or a heel for an evening look.

We're in love with Cat's outfit on Tuesday's This Morning

The high street is awash with suede, and if you want to try Cat's look for less, head to Mint Velvet who have created this super flattering suede midi skirt. Unlike Cat's, this is a wrap style, a design that suits every figure as you can tighten or loosen the wrap to suit your look. I love that it looks a little more fluid than Cat's, and sits high on the waist.

SHOP SIMILAR: Mint Velvet Wrap Suede Midi Skirt £195 at Mint Velvet

For a more affordable skirt, Monsoon's suedette midi skirt is the same shade as Cat's but cut in a pencil style. The button-up midi is a little smarter, due to its shape, but much more budget friendly at £60.

Alternatively, Boden has a suede midi skirt in a lighter camel. Hitting below the knee, it sits slightly more A-line than Cat's and has two front patch pockets with contrast topstitching, giving more of a seventies vibe.

Yesterday, Cat leaned into the 70s vibe again with a pretty Mint Velvet ruffle blouse, and last week, she was the poster girl for the burgundy trend all over your socials. See, she's a pro.