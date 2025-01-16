Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cat Deeley's £16 fashion essential has just gone straight to the top of my payday shopping list
Cat Deeley on This morning

Cat Deeley's £16 fashion essential has just jumped to the top of my payday shopping list

I don't know how I've lived without this classic fashion item for so long

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
Cat Deeley's outfit just reminded me that there's one classic fashion item that I've omitted to restock in my wardrobe, despite it being seen on a myriad of fashionable women, from Princess Kate to Instagram.

Yep, the piece I'm talking about is the classic fine knit turtleneck. No chunky or cable knits need apply, as this handy little number is all about being streamlined and sleek. 

Cat Deeley on This Morning wearing brown roll neck© Instagram
Cat's high street top has gone straight on my shopping list

On Thursday's This Morning, the 48-year-old chose a brown turtleneck from Mango to wear with her smart houndstooth midi skirt, a designer buy from Self Portrait

It was a great piece to pair with her skirt and here's why. Smarter than a T-shirt, it is thin enough to be worn tucked in and give a more figure-hugging aesthetic than a chunkier counterpart. It's also a little more casual than a shirt, which would have given Cat's look a much less cooler edge in my opinion.

Kate without engagement ring at Royal Marsden© Getty
Kate during her visit to The Royal Marsden

I noticed the Princess of Wales chose to wear one on Tuesday, too, for her visit to the Royal Marsden in Chelsea. While Kate's was a little thicker, it still had that same streamlined approach as Cat's, and similarly, was worn with a midi skirt.

EXACT MATCH: Mango Seconda Turtleneck

Mango Seconda Top

I'd advise you buy one that's fitted but not tight and in fabrics like merino, wool-blend, modal or cotton. 

I find Marks & Spencer has a brilliant selection, with fine knit turtlenecks in classic browns, blacks and nudes but also more colourful options including red and green and textured versions with ribbed elements or detailed cuffs.

Erica Davies instagram© Instagram
Erica Davies gives style tips on how to layer a turtleneck like Cat's

And if you needed another reason your wardrobe needs a fine-knit turtleneck, look to Instagram where some of my favourite fashion influencers use theirs as a genius layering piece. Layer one under a smart pinstripe shirt or denim shirt, or under summer's waistcoats and sweater vests. Look at Erica Davies, who is the absolute pro at using one as a layering piece.

I also love them worn under a pinafore style dress, dungarees and a cardigan. Of course, if you run hot, it might be a bit much to wear a long sleeved high neck top under a woolly knit, but you know, it's a cute look that does tick both the chic and stylish boxes. 

You can pick one up for under £20, from high street stores like New Look, Gap and Next so if you can't wait until the next payday, you might be in luck.

