Cat Deeley stuns in waist-defining mini dress - and it's just dropped in the sale

There's something so chic about wearing neutrals in the autumn/winter season, and Cat Deeley was the epitome of autumnal style as she stepped out in a cream mini dress to host This Morning on Monday.

With its structured, hourglass-inspired silhouette and exposed seams, I thought it might have been a designer piece, but Cat's mini is actually from & Other Stories. Even better? You can currently shop it at ASOS for just £31.50 - that's 60% off!

© @catdeeley Cat's structured mini dress accentuated her incredible figure

The mini dress features long sleeves to balance out the shorter length, and the accentuated waistline and lightly padded shoulders are both stylish and super flattering. It's just dropped in the sale at ASOS for a limited time and is currently available in sizes XS-L.

& Other Stories Hourglass Mini Dress £31.50 (save 59%) at ASOS

Cat looked stunning in photos she shared on her Instagram story before going live on air. Her hair was styled in her signature wavy blow-dry and her makeup was glowing.

The 47-year-old TV star didn't let the rainy London weather deter her from wearing a western-inspired ensemble, completing her outfit with a brown waist belt and matching knee-high boots - which she wore with bare legs.

I love Cat's look but I think this dress would look amazing (and expensive) elevated with a pair of barely-there stiletto heels, a pearl-embellished clutch, and statement earrings for a more formal occasion.

I'd also style it with black leather knee-high boots and a matching longline wool coat. You could wear it through every season, making it a worthy investment for your wardrobe.

If your budget is a bit higher but you're looking for a similar piece, I'm obsessed with Reformation's Pike Satin Dress, which has just dropped back in stock for the new season.

Reformation Pike Satin Dress £248/$248 at Reformation

Featuring the same long-sleeve, mini-length cut and boat neckline, it's made from a luxe satin fabric and looks gorgeous with both bare legs or sheer tights for party season.

One thing's for sure, Cat loves a mini dress. The mum-of-two wore Rixo's Calla dress to host the show last week, and if you're looking for something a little more classic for the colder weather, it's a beautiful option to wear from day to night.

Made from a luxurious silk-velvet blend and finished with delicate floral embroidery, it's cut with very flattering long sleeves and a high neck to balance the shorter length. You'll have to be quick - this one's selling out fast.