Cat Deeley makes a case for a cosy knitted work dress - and hers is now on sale

If you're anything like me you spent most of your Christmas break in the cosiest clothes possible. So there's no better piece to wear for the transition back in to the office this week than a stylish jumper dress.

Hitting the sweet spot between chic and so comfortable, Cat Deeley was back on our screens hosting ITV's This Morning on Monday and did exactly that. She stepped out in a gorgeous knitted dress by & Other Stories, and it's just dropped in the sale.

Cat was glowing as she posed in the jumper dress and boots

Made from 100% merino wool, Cat's & Other Stories dress is warm and will really last you, so it's surprisingly affordable. With its figure-skimming cut falling to a midi length, it's flattering too. It's slightly fitted at the waist and features a cosy turtleneck, subtly padded shoulders, and a side slit for easy movement.

The ochre hue is a stylish alternative to your usual black or neutral shades without being garish, and suits all skin tones.

It's currently available in sizes XS-L and retails for £67 - that's 42% off.

Knitted dresses are so easy to style, just throw on a pair of knee-high boots, a cosy longline coat and you're ready to go. Add a pair of tights too if it's really cold.

Cat looked beautiful, styling hers with boots by LK Bennett, glowing makeup and a bouncy blow-dry. I also love & Other Stories addition of a leather waist belt to cinch in the waist and break up the dress. As the weather gets warmer you could even wear it with a pair of loafers.

If you're looking for a jumper dress at a lower price point, this Nobody's Child number is now on sale at M&S, down from £89 to £39.

I love a chic white winter outfit but it's also available in black. Again, it's ideal to wear with knee-high boots. It has only five-star reviews, although they do advise sizing down.

"Lovely dress, very easy to wear. Good quality & reasonably priced," wrote one. While another said: "I love this dress. It's very easy to wear at home or for going out to dinner. The fabric looks good, it is not wool and it is still early days. I hope it will not lose its shape. I am normally a medium but it was too big. I returned it for a small and it fit perfectly."