Ruth Langsford's confusing egg gadget is actually genius - and it's 24% off at Amazon

"What is it?!" Ruth Langsford asked her Instagram followers while showing off a futuristic silver kitchen gadget on her stories. Indeed, it was hard to guess, it looks more like an alien spaceship than something you’d expect to find on a kitchen tabletop!

The following story, which Ruth captioned “ready” showed it emitting a buzzing noise before the final story revealed it to actually be an electric egg boiler. Wowzers, we weren’t expecting that! See it in action in the video below.

Ruth Langsforth shows off her space-age new egg gadget

Now I love a kitchen gadget, but more than that - I adore a kitchen gadget that makes cooking eggs a breeze. So I had to track down Ruth’s sci-fi electric egg boiler. Great news - I found it on Amazon and it’s currently in the sale.

You can get the Andrew James Electric egg boiler for 24% off at Amazon, which makes it £18.99 instead of the usual £24.99. Ruth is certainly delighted with hers - but is it any good, and what are Amazon shoppers saying about it? We took a deep dive into the listing to see what’s what…

What are its features?

Egg boiling capacity: You can boil up to 7 eggs at once

Poached egg mode: add the four-section egg poacher attachment to poach up to four eggs at once

Steaming tray: Use this attachment to healthily cook veg

Built-in timer and buzzer: The machine wll buzz when the eggs are ready

Simple to use: Add water using the included measuring cup, pierce the eggs with the included piercer, place them in the machine, hole up, close the lid, switch on and wait for the buzzer. (you actually need more water for one egg than 7, which seems illogical, but it’s all to do with the cooking space)

Warranty: 2 years

Power: 380 watts

Dimensions:20 x 20 x 16.4 cm

Weight: 61g

How is it rated?

Verified Amazon shoppers have left over 2k positive reviews for the egg boiler, which has a respectable 4.3 out of 5 stars. It has a 63% fve star rating with is quite impressive. I shop Amazon for a living and I can tell you, these stats are more than acceptable.

What are Amazon shoppers saying?

The reviews are glowing. Says one: “Works a treat, nice and compact and is now one of my favourite kitchen items. I love egg, mayo and cress sandwiches as well as soft-boiled eggs with toast for breakfast.

“Since buying this item I am enjoying the stress-free process of cooking my eggs. Remember to prick (comes with along with instructions) the larger side of your eggs and place side up in the boiler.”

Other reviewers gave it a thumbs up for it’s size and energy-saving capabilities. “Very compact unit. More energy efficient than alternatives. Does a good job boiling eggs to your requirements,” says one happy shopper.

Are there any quibbles? “The markings on the measuring cup could be clearer,” says one reviewer. Also, opinions are mixed about the poaching attachment - with some shoppers saying they had trouble getting the eggs out of the compartments when they were cooked. Bear that in mind if you’re ordering this as a poucher primarily.

The gadget also has attachments for poaching and steaming

Hints and tips

For the best results, use room-temperature eggs

Brown residue can be left on the hot plate after the water has evaporated - this is normal and can be washed off with a damp cloth.

Always place the steamer tray and poacher tray on top of the egg tray. Never place the steamer or poacher tray directly onto the stainless steel hot plate.

Boiling

Make sure the egg shells are pierced with the piercing pin before boiling the eggs. This will prevent the shells from cracking during the cooking process.

For fast peeling, start peeling from the end of the egg, not the side.

Poaching & Steaming