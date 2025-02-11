Elma's name necklace on Love Island is so chic - here's how to shop it

Move over Carrie Bradshaw - the iconic singleton from New York may have made us all want a gold name necklace back in the day, but in 2025 there's another blonde giving us jewellery inspiration and that's Elma on Love Island All Stars.

Throughout the series we've spotted lots of jewellery that's grabbed our attention - Grace's starfish necklace, Ekin-Su's designer Cartier Love necklace, Samie's Soru choker and bracelet set, but it's Elma's subtle name necklace with the bobble chain that's quietly there in the background.

© Shutterstock Elma's name necklace is one of her favourite accessories on the show

Elma, 32, has been in the All Stars villa as an original islander and has coupled up with the late arrival Sammy, 23. The age difference may be a talking point but their adorable love story has blossomed in recent weeks. Will they take home the 50k prize? All will be revealed soon.

© Shutterstock Elma Pazar and Sammy Root are one of the strongest couples in the villa

But let's talk about Elma's name necklace, shall we? I've done some digging and I think the necklace is from Abbott Lyon, a brand that's a big hit with Love Islanders - in fact former Love Islanders Olivia Atwood and Molly Smith both have their own collections.

Elma's necklace - the Abbott Lyon's Signature Name Necklace, £79, can be customised with a range of chains, colours and styles - allowing you to create the ultimate signature accessory, and what's more, it makes the perfect gift! Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and this would make a dreamy gift for the bombshell in your life.

EXACT MATCH: Abbott Lyon Name Necklace © Abbott Lyon £71.10 (SAVE 10% WITH CODE LOVE)



Elma's name is short and sweet but you can play with up to 12 characters and select your favourite chain to create a classic bespoke Name Necklace that’s all about you or someone special. I think Elma's necklace has the sphere chain as I notice bobble detail.

What are the reviews saying about Elma's name necklace?

I'm so impressed with the reviews - you can tell this piece is a bestseller on the Abbott Lyon website. There's 369 pages worth off reviews - and that includes 80k five-star reviews. Wow! I looked through countless to make sure it's worth the splurge. One happy shopper said: "Beautiful bespoke necklace. Christmas pressie for my Mama. I was really impressed with the whole experience with Abbott Lyon great communication, lovely product & happy customer. Would highly recommend."

Another wrote: "Bought it for my fiancé for Xmas, was a bit nervous getting jewellery for her but turns out she loves it. She has seen similar items worn by celebrities in the jungle last year. Thanks."

Lots of reviews share that the necklace doesn't tarnish! "Ordered this as i have another necklace from Abbott Lyon and i wear it 247 and its never tarnished, amazing quality," said one happy shopper.

I looked for negative reviews. Some did say they had to wait for their order around Christmas, but that's sometimes to be expected on a bespoke piece around a busy time of year.