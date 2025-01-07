Strike's Robin Ellacott's dragonfly necklace: Where to shop it, plus the secret meaning behind it

Over the weekend I watched the entire sixth season of Strike on BBC iPlayer. It's one of my favourite BBC shows and love watching it for the undeniable chemistry between Cormoran Blue Strike and Robin Ellacott - the leading stars played by Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger.

I'm just waiting for the will-they-won't-they couple to finally get together.

Series 6, The Ink Black Heart, was a tricky one to follow (definitely not one of those series where you can look at your phone at the same time as watching!), but it was a joy to see the two detectives back on my TV screen.

JK Rowling's compelling crime series is a big hit with the BBC audience, and equally, fans of the books.

© Rob Youngson Robin Ellacott and Cormoran Strike in The Ink Black Heart

While watching the hit show I couldn't help but notice Robin's necklace that she wears pretty much consistently throughout the series, and in prior series before. The dragonfly pendant definitely caught my attention a lot more in this series as the series focused heavily on the leading lady.

Robin's dragonfly necklace is by the jewellery designer Alex Monroe and you can purchase it at the likes of John Lewis and Liberty London.

EXACT MATCH: Alex Monroe Dragonfly Necklace © Alex Monroe £165 AT LIBERTY LONDON

The designer describes the necklace as a "dancing dragonfly" that has been "captured in full flight". Alex was inspired by the endless stream of the iridescent creatures buzzing around his garden pond in Suffolk. In fact, for those who don't know, all Alex Monroe jewellery is inspired by nature and handmade in the brand's London workshop.

There are some powerful meanings behind dragonflies. In many cultures, the dragonfly symbolises great change and transformation - which is pretty apt for Robin's character who decided to leave a comfortable life and become a sidekick private investigator with grumpy war veteran Strike.

© BBC Robin Ellacott, played by Holliday Grainger, often wears the necklace in the show

This was likely a good luck gift as many people believe that the universe brings something good your way if you are lucky enough to have a dragonfly land on you.

It's also believed that dragonflies are bringers of joy, new beginnings, and a reminder to embrace the present moment.

© BBC The Ink Black Heart is the latest instalment of the series, available on iPlayer

Robin's necklace is still in stock but if it's a little out of your price range, how about this one from Etsy?

CLOSE MATCH: Etsy Dragonfly Necklace © Etsy £23.95 AT ETSY

Strike is yet to catch up with the books, with seventh novel The Running Grave published last year, and the eighth, The Hallmarked Man, expected next year. JK Rowling has said she’d like to write at least 10 so maybe I won't find out if the pair finally get together for a while. Thankfully, both Tom and Holliday seem dedicated to filming for as long as the books keep coming.