Ruth Langsford's fave face polish for young-looking skin is a 'must-buy' according to Boots shoppers

If you're a regular reader of my HELLO! shopping articles, you'll know that I'm more than a bit obsessed with Ruth Langsford. The Loose Women star has revealed some absolute gems, whether impressive kitchen gadgets, wearable chic fashion pieces or must-have beauty products. On that last note, let me tell you Ruth has an impressive skincare routine. The 64-year-old TV star often shares her favourite products for younger-looking skin and there's one particular product you'll want to stock up on immediately.

It fell on my radar after Ruth posted a selfie after applying Liz Earle Superskin Microdermabrasion Polish, captioned: "Bit of pamper time this morning!"

While I'm well acquainted with the iconic Cleanse & Polish, this three-in-one exfoliator isn’t as well known but it gets so many five-star reviews (and more on that below). Delivering both chemical and physical exfoliation, it’s a game-changer for a brighter, more radiant complexion.

Designed to be used once a week after cleansing, the clever formula includes ultra-fine powdered pumice to buff away dead skin cells, while the fruit enzyme AHAs (alpha-hydroxy-acids) work to dissolve tiny skin-dulling particles.

This might sound fairly abrasive, but it’s actually a luxuriously textured cream enriched with moisturising shea butter and rosehip oil. Your skin will feel nourished and won’t be stripped of any essential oils.

It's available to shop at Boots for £32, and there's currently an offer that caught my eye. You can use code LIZEARLE10 to save £10 when you spend £35 on selected Liz Earle products. Ideal if you are wanting to stock up. If you prefer to shop it on Amazon, you can currently get it for £29.97, which is a 9% saving.

Liz Earle Superskin Microdermabrasion Polish 75ml © Liz Earle

What are verified shoppers saying bout the Liz Earle Superskin Microdermabrasion Polish?

The Liz Earle Skin Polish scores a decent 4.7 out of five stars at Boots, where it has 227 reviews. An impressive 194 of that number are five star reviews.

One customer writes: "Makes my skin feel so fresh, clean and soft. Such a lovely product that feels super expensive. My go-to in the winter when my skin feels rough and looks dull. This fixes all of my problems! A must buy, 100%."

Another happy shopper says: "I have been using this product for many months now and I'm sure that it helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Makes my skin feel smooth and tingly clean. Thankfully at 67 I am blessed with very few deep wrinkles which I am sure is due to many years of using Liz Earle products."

Were there any negative reviews? Any product is bound to have a few, I’d be suspicious if it didn’t! The main quibbles were shoppers saying it didn’t suit their skin or irritated it - you’re bound to find a small section of reviews of this nature with every products as there’s no miracle product which suits all skin types. I didn’t see anything that caused alarm.

At the time of writing, there were 10 negative reviews out of the total of 227 which is a pretty good ratio. I'm definitely tempted to give it a try, especially if I can look forward to skin as good as Ruth's when I'm her age!