Prime Day 2: Expert-approved last-minute Amazon beauty deals

Why you should trust us

HELLO!'s global shopping team has been staying on top of all the best Amazon Prime Day deals from early Prime Day discounts right until the last minute.

“Amazon might not be the first place that springs to mind when you think of beauty, but trust me - it's a great place to shop all your favorite products,” says HELLO! Online's resident Amazon shopping expert Katherine Robinson. “You'll find the majority of brands, and you can find amazing deals, especially on Prime Day. Plus, you've got speedy delivery included - what's not to love? I definitely use Prime Day as an excuse to stock up!”

"I've been covering Amazon Prime Day for the past five shopping events - including the double-dose in July and October of 2022, so I know not only what's trending but also what HELLO! readers want to shop for less in this massive sale," adds Senior Lifestyle Editor Karen Silas. "And as a former beauty editor who is passionate about skincare and makeup, I'm not only recommending the best beauty deals, I'm also shopping them myself!"

Shop the best Prime Day beauty deals

I have checked out all the Prime Day beauty deals, and here's what I recommend...

OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops, $9.65 (WAS $13.79)

Raise your hands (with gorgeously manicured nails) if you're a fan of OPI nail products like we are! If you want to stock up your collection, there's 30% off on OPI products from treatments to nail colors and these drying drops for a quick-dry no-fuss manicure.

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum, $65.60 (WAS $79)

"I love Caudalie products - French drugstore beauty is a trend for a reason!" says editor Karen Silas. This serum, which claims to be 62 times more effective than vitamin C, targets dark spots like sun spots, age spots, pregnancy acne, and acne scars. It has viniferine and olive squalane, both of which work to correct dark areas in the skin and brighten the complexion.

Olaplex No 3 Hair Perfector, $24 (WAS $30)

Olaplex is on the pricier side for hair products but we think they're worth it - just ask Kim Kardashian, who swears by Olaplex Hair Perfector for shiny healthy hair. Everything from Olaplex shampoo to treatments are on sale for Prime Day, so we think it's a great time to indulge for the sake of healthier looking summer hair!





30% OFF LANEIGE: Laneige Lip Glowy Balm, $12.60 ($18)

Hydrate your lips throughout the day with this moisture-coating lip balm by Laneige, the beauty brand behind the popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask (which is also 30% off!). It’s lightweight enough to feel barely there and has murumuru and shea butter to lock in moisture. Pucker up!





Wet n Wild Mega Last Breakup Proof Liquid Waterproof Eyeliner, $5.47 (WAS $6.49)

We absolutely love a budget beauty buy for even less, and tears are no match to this eyeliner that delivers smudge-proof, flake-proof, and cry-proof staying power. With an ultra fine brush tip, Wet n Wild's waterproof liner, which has more than 10k 5-star ratings on Amazon, can help you create delicate lines or bold cat eyes easily.

ghd Soft Curl Iron, $136.99 (WAS $205)

Hair tools are a HELLO! readers' favorite during pretty much any beauty sale! And with a 1.25-inch large barrel, this curling iron can help you create soft, bouncy curls and volume at the root. It packs Ultra-Zone technology to monitor the temperature across the whole barrel and a spring-activated ergonomic lever for your comfort.

PMD Clean Pro, $84.90 (WAS $149)

Give your face a thorough cleaning with this cleansing brush. It packs SonicGlow Technology which eliminates dirt and oils from the pores at 7,000 vibrations per minute and ActiveWarmth Technology which uses heat therapy to help your skin absorb products better. Made with silicone, it’s also odor-resistant, hypoallergenic, and waterproof.

Hot Tools 24K Gold One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $45.59 (WAS $69.99)

Ditch the blow dryer for this dryer brush that has charcoal-infused bristles for quick, even drying. It offers Ionic Technology to reduce frizz and static, 24K Gold Technology that delivers even heat distribution, and a rotating temperature control and three-speed settings for ultimate styling control.

Elemis Superfood Facial Oil, $48.75 (WAS $65)

Elemis is a HELLO! go-to for both staffers and our readers, too. And the beauty brand's nutrient-rich Superfood facial oil is packed with a blend of 9 antioxidant superfoods to minimize dullness and enhance your skin’s radiance. It’s lightweight, non-greasy, and can easily be absorbed by the skin.

Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush, $12.40 (WAS $17.99)

Designed for both adults and kids alike, this brush has unique cone-shaped plastic bristles that separate your strands sideways instead of down. It caters to all hair types and unravels even the most stubborn tangles. "I am an avid collector of detangling brushes," says Karen, "and I have this one in my arsenal! I have natural hair and I use it to make sure my hairline is sleek for pulled back styles."

Health Priority Organic Vitamin E Oil for Skin & Scars, $15.99 (WAS $19.99)

Another celebrity favorite - this time it's the beauty-boosting Vitamin E oil that Drew Barrymore swears by. This all-natural, cruelty-free vitamin E oil is formulated to replenish dry skin, protect and rejuvenate hair, calm irritated skin, and so much more. You can use it not just on the face, but also the lips, hair, and all over the body, too.

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $11.30 (WAS $17)

This Kylie Jenner favorite by celebrity-approved Mario Badescu gets rid of blemishes fast! It contains salicylic acid, sulfur, and zinc oxide, which work together to unclog pores, absorb excess oil, and eliminate above-the-surface blemishes.

Garden of Life Grass-Fed Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides, $24 (WAS $30)

Because beauty comes from within, you may want to invest in supplements that promote skin, hair, and nail health. This collagen powder works to improve skin elasticity, nail and hair strength, and joint mobility. It even helps support gut health and digestion.





Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $17.50 (WAS $25)

Jennifer Lopez's favorite brow pencil can be yours for 30% off! Save on this Anastasia Beverly Hills best-seller - it has an ultra-slim, retractable pencil for precise outlining and detailing and a long-wearing, smudge-proof formula that glides on easily. We've tried it and can say it's definitely worth splashing the cash!