This is the $8 hair loss serum Kyra Sedgwick says her hair 'loves'

Hollywood actress Kyra Sedgwick has just turned 60 and boy does she have one good head of hair. The Summer I Turned Pretty actress has some of the thickest, bounciest blond hair in the business and she's not afraid to share her haircare secret either.

Speaking to The Strategist, the wife of Kevin Bacon revealed she adds a few drops of an Amazon product to her regular shampoo to help her hair stay volumized. "My hair loves it," she is quoted as saying.

AT A GLANCE Kyra Sedgwick recently celebrated turning 60.

The A-list actress swears by Cliganic Organic Rosemary Essential Oil,

Kyra, 60, is currently starring in the Amazon Prime hit show, The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The hair oil Kyra has in her shower is the Cliganic Organic Rosemary Essential Oil, priced at $7.99 on Amazon.

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Kyra Sedgwick with husband Kevin Bacon

As Kyra explains, she adds 10 drops daily to her shampoo to minimize hair shed. "Apparently, the texture of your hair changes every seven years, and I believe it. I still have a lot of hair, but my hair shaft has minimized and there’s more shedding.

She goes on to say: "Rosemary oil is supposed to stimulate hair growth, so I started adding about ten drops into my shampoo. I love the smell and feel like my hair loves it. I’ve been doing this for about three months, and I must say, I definitely feel less hair loss in the shower."

Kyra adds: "I personally think we don’t talk about women’s hair loss or hair change enough, along with many women’s health issues. This is a natural way that might help, so I’m in."

Cliganic Organic Rosemary Essential Oil © Amazon $7.99 at Amazon

Rosemary oil has become something of a phenomenon as a natural way to help stimulate hair growth. HELLO!'s Shopping Writer Sophie Bates trialled a rosemary oil helped to thicken her fine hair., noticing hair growth after six months of consistent use. "I've been consistently using the rosemary hair oil for six months, and I've definitely noticed more hair growth around my scalp, which is where I focus the oil the most."

© Amazon Kyra Sedgwick in The Summer I Turned Pretty

What are verified shoppers saying about Cliganic Organic Rosemary Essential Oil?

This product has thousands of five star reviews on Amazon, praising it for its scent, longevity and more.

One shopper uses it like Kyra: "I add a few drops in my hand and add shampoo. Lather and leave in for about 3 minutes. My scalp and hair seem so healthy," they wrote.

"This is my new go to for hair growth" another satisfied shopper wrote. "The smell is neutral and not overpowering. Try it, you won't regret it" with another agreeing: "I heard about rosemary oil for hair regrowth on TikTok and figured I’d give it a shot. I had two major bald spots due to postpartum hair loss. The results speak for themselves. I mix about 6 drops in with my shampoo. Also worth noting I take one scoop of collagen a day in my coffee. Worth a shot!"