Best paddling pools for kids 2024 for a summer to remember

If you have outside space and kids in the family you need to get a paddling pool for the garden. Trust me, there's no better way than cooling off

You won't find a better outdoor toy in the hot weather and I'd go as far to say that for parents of toddlers and children, it's a must-have! But which ones are best and what should you consider before you buy?

We've got all the vital info for you on what to look for, as well as the FAQ, just keep reading...

How often do you need to change the water in paddling pools?

If you've got a hot weekend ahead it might seem like a good idea to fill up your paddling pool on Friday and leave it out till Sunday. However, multiple hygiene experts agree that the best thing to do is use fresh water in your pool daily to avoid the risk of a child picking up an infection. You'll likely be filling your pool with tap water, so although this is obviously disinfectant-free, the plus side is you can use it to water your garden.

What are the safety concerns?

To prevent accidents, children should be under constant supervision while they are using the paddling pool. You should also empty the pool afterwards to prevent children from using the paddling pool when you're not around.

What size paddling pool should I get?

There are so many pools on the market now that you can get paddling pools in almost every size imaginable, but you need to consider the size of your family, the age of your kids, and of course, the space you have available. And of course, remember the bigger the pool, the more room you need to store it. It's a good idea to check if it folds up into a compact shape for the cooler months when it won’t be in use.

Where will you be using your paddling pool?

If you're laying it out on grass, then it will be fine as it is, but if you're using it on top of concrete you might want to invest in something to go underneath, like a rubber mat.

Does it come with a pump and repair kit?

Some paddling pools do, but the budget models may not. You can buy both a repair kit and a foot pump online and they're both really handy to have.

The best paddling pools for summer 2024

1/ 8 Funsicle 9ft Octagonal Family Pool © Funsicle £35.99 at John Lewis $72.15 at Walmart Capacity: 1177l

Size: 279L x 279W x 51Dcm

Time to inflate: 3 minutes

Time to Fill: 65 minutes

Weight: not specified

Material: Plastic

Air pump included? No

Repair kit included? Yes This 3-tier inflatable pool has a unique octagonal shape and what I really love about it is the fact that it has transparent sidewalls - it just looks so pretty! It’s a good size for a family of four and the design includes four soft cup holders so you can enjoy a refreshing beverage while you cool off from the heat.



2/ 8 Furdreams Foldable Pet Swimming Pool © Furdreams Capacity: 10l

Size:120L x 120W x 30Dcm

Weight: 4.49 kg

Time to inflate: No inflation needed

Time to Fill: 10 minutes

Material: Polyester, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Plastic

Air pump included? No

Repair kit included? No Summer can be tough on our furry friends and getting them a dog paddling pool to cool off in is one way to beat the heat. It’s extra durable, made with anti-scratch, anti-slip PVC which is perfect for little paws. Just remember to order the appropriate size for your dog breed - they should be able to stand and sit down in the pool and have their head above the water.



3/ 8 Livingandhome Kids Inflatable Bounce House © Livingandhome £299 at B&Q Capacity: Not specified

Size:406L x 285W x 406Hcm

Weight: 20 kg

Time to inflate: 5 minutes

Time to Fill: 30 minutes

Material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Air pump included? Yes

Repair kit included? No

Ages: 6 and over If you have a summer kids' party, getting a paddling pool with slide is a winner - this one has a pool, slide and bounce area for hours of fun. The high-quality air blower that’s included means it’s inflated in a matter of minutes, and the fact it’s made from extra durable PVC means it’ll withstand plenty of years of children having fun on it.



4/ 8 Bestway 450 Litre Rectangular Family Paddling Pool © Bestway Capacity: 450l

Size:200L x 150W x 51Dcm

Weight: 2.9 kg

Time to inflate: 5 minutes

Time to Fill: 30 minutes

Material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Air pump included? No

Repair kit included? Yes

Ages: 6 and over If you’re looking for a decent-sized kids paddling pool for the warmer weather, this is a great option. Bestway are a trusted paddling pool brand and their 450-litre rectangular model is towards the lower end of the scale, price-wise. Just inflate, fill with water and you’re good to go. The textured walls on the outside of the pool are a nice touch aesthetically speaking.



5/ 8 Bestway 12ft Steel Pro MAX Pool with Filter Pump © Bestway Capacity: 6473l

Size:366L x 366W x 76Dcm

Weight: 24.24 kg

Time to inflate: No inflation needed but 20 minutes setup time

Time to Fill: 240 minutes

Material: Steel, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyester

Air pump included? yes

Repair kit included? No

Ages: 6 and over If you’re looking for a more permanent large paddling pool for the kids then I’d definitely recommend Bestway’s 2ft Steel Pro MAX Pool which you can set up as soon as the warmer weather starts setting in and leave all summer. It comes with a decent filter pump, so you don’t have to worry about the water getting dirty and it’s easy to set up - no tools required. I love the realistic prismatic sone print on the bottom of the pool - you’ll feel like you’re in the real thing!



6/ 8 Swim Essentials Leopard Paddling Pool © Swim Essentials £16 at John Lewis Capacity: 60l

Size:150L x 150W x 30Dcm

Weight: 1.36 kg

Time to inflate: 3 minutes

Time to Fill: 10 minutes

Material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Air pump included? No

Repair kit included? No

Ages: 3 and over How cool is this paddling pool? It’s leopard print - talk about splashing in style! It’s small, with a capacity of 60l, so just enough to take a quick dip to cool down. It’s quick to fill up and empty too - a very stylish and low-maintenance pool



7/ 8 Intex Sunshade Aquarium Pool © Intex Capacity: 295l

Size:157L x 157W x 122Hcm

Weight: 3 kg

Time to inflate: 4 minutes

Time to Fill: 15 minutes

Material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Air pump included? No

Repair kit included? Yes

Ages: 3 and over If you’re worried about the kids being in the sun too long, getting a paddling pool with shade is a great idea. This is one of Amazon’s most popular shaded models, and I love the purple colour and cute dino print. It’s a good size for two kids to have a splash session.

