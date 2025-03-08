Meghan Markle made these Crocs look like quiet luxury & I'm sold

As you can probably imagine, the HELLO! Shopping team is obsessed with Love, Meghan and we’ve been tracking all the looks Meghan Markle - or should we say Meghan Sussex? - is wearing in the Netflix show.

As a recently-converted former Crocs naysayer myself (more on that later), when I spotted Meghan rocking a pair of Crocs ‘Dylan’ clogs, $39.99 / £43 with one of her outfits, I smiled, nodded and and silently thought to myself, “Meg, welcome to the club.”

Out in her garden tending to her chickens in cropped jeans and a cozy looking taupe sweatshirt, she managed to make the famously comfortable rubbery shoes look, dare I say it, luxurious?

© Netflix The Duchess of Sussex wore affordable Crocs to tend to her chickens in her new Netflix series

I never thought I’d put Crocs and quiet luxury in the same sentence but there you go – Meghan really made the case for it.

Her Dylan clogs are described by the brand as combining “the sophisticated charm of leather mules with a modern twist, offering the perfect blend of style and practicality in one exceptional choice of footwear”.

And I'd have to agree. But if you want a pair as much as I do note that the roomy shoes run slightly big so if you are a half size, go down to the next whole size.

And if you'd like a genuine leather version of her clogs, check out FitFlop's pair, with a leather upper and slip proof sole, designed for "all-day walking" - they're currently 50% off.

Meghan's Crocs are so practical and she makes them look so stylish but they're definitely a far cry from other go-to cognac shoes, her trusty YSL Tribute Sandals. But if you don't want to splash out on that designer look, Marks & Spencer has a fabulous lookalike.

Confession: up until a few months ago, I was a Croc hater. But I now own a pair of Crocs myself and it wasn’t the Duchess of Sussex who convinced me to wear them.

Yes, everyone told me they were the most comfortable shoes in the world, yes, they are super affordable, yes, I was almost tempted to buy a pair when I saw my younger sister’s trendy wedge Crocs platforms last summer.

Even I had to admit the brand has massively upped its design game over the last couple of years. But I still couldn’t bring myself to buy a pair. Until I injured my back, that is.

© Netflix Meghan's fashion has been trending since her Netflix show debut

During weeks of physiotherapy, gazing at the floor with my face nestled in the hole of the massage table during treatment, I noticed something - every single one of my therapists was wearing Crocs.

What did they know that I didn’t? These were desperate times, so I bought a pair. And oh, they were LIFE CHANGING. I’ll never give them up.

A quick look online tells me that some podiatrists do not recommend long walks in Crocs - so it makes sense that Meghan uses hers for tending to her chickens at her Montecito estate and mine are... well for hanging out at home and tending the plants on my terrace.