Influencer reveals the one product that made her hands look 10 years younger

As I'm typing this, I'm looking at my hands thinking 'wow Leanne, you need some hand cream!'. At 40-years-old my hands are looking, how can I put it? Like they could do with some real TLC. So you can imagine how tempted I was when I saw Texas-based influencer Erin Donahue Tice reveal the one product that made her hands look 10 years younger.

Posting a photo on her Instagram feed, the results looked clear as day. In the caption, she wrote: "I honestly couldn't believe it when I put these side by side pictures together."

Adding: "The left side picture was taken in September 2024, the right side picture was taken in mid-February 2025."

Fans flocked to the comments section to find out the exact product the influencer used to get her hands looking 10 years younger

Wow! Look at how different the two pictures are. And it turns out that Remedy for Healthy Aging 'Super Stacked', $38 / £37, is her secret weapon.

Explaining in more detail, she told her 79k followers: "I simply apply this non-irritating retinol every single night and my hands have gone back in time. NO FILTER at all! Thank god! They were starting to look pretty old."

Her followers were quick to head to the comments section to find out which product she recommended.

I'll be honest, I'd never heard of the brand before but this product has over 100 reviews on site, and is described as an all-in-one nightly remedy that stacks the impact of multiple clinically proven ingredients to promote healthy aging by improving wrinkles, texture, elasticity and uneven skin tone.

So while this is intended for the face, Erin has decided to use it on her hands which is a real lesson for us all about maximising our own skincare.

It's recommended that if you're new to retinol, start every other night until your skin gets used to it and then increase every night. It's important to stress that sunscreen is super important, especially when retinol is involved.

If you're after alternative retinol products, my personal favourites right now has to be Medik8's retinol products as well as the cult famous Elizabeth Arden Retinol + HPR Ceramide Water Cream, $56 / £75.

What are shoppers saying about Remedy for Healthy Aging?

A lot of these reviews are from consumer trials, so I've delved into the reviews a little more. It seems that overall they are happy with the results, and appreciate that it's not fragranced and is derm-developed. The brand has been created by Dr Shah, a board certified dermatologist with over 1M Instagram followers under the name of @doctorly.

One happy customer, wrote: "I am an old lady of 67. I've been using this for about 6 weeks. Because I have sensitive skin, I started using it every other night, before using it every night. My fine wrinkles have diminished. My "age spots" have lightened. My skin is well hydrated, though I do moisturize & slug after. This is the best night serum I have ever used - and I have used several. It is competitively priced as well."

Another wrote: "Finally! It’s about time that a moisturizer had ALL of the ingredients necessary for anti-aging! This is a great product and it is the only moisturizer that I use now!"