Dolly Parton's Good American jeans have convinced me to get on board with this controversial trend

The HELLO! Shopping team loves Dolly Parton - who doesn’t? - and whether it’s her classic songs like Jolene or her funny, kind, down-to-earth persona, we’re all fans.

And with the release of the global legend’s new Dolly’s Joleans collab with Khloé Kardashian’s Good American brand - which includes some very glam crystal-studded denim pieces - even those of us who aren’t 100% convinced about the embellished jeans trend are ready to give it a try.

Confession: It's me. I’m the one who wasn’t 100% convinced by embellished denim. (My practical brain always goes straight to, ‘Yes, but how do you wash them?’) But between the Instagram styles I’m seeing inspired by Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, which kicks off this month, and Dolly’s main character energy Good American pieces, I’m now on board.

© Good American The new collection is right in tune with this season's Western trend

It turns out Dolly is the best model for her new collection, as demonstrateds by her Good American video (keep scrolling to watch below). “This special collection is near and dear to my heart. You aren’t going to want to miss this one - trust me,” she says.

I do trust Dolly, so I went searching for my fave look. The Joleans gingham shirt is so cute and caught my eye but I’d have to go for the Dolly Studded Crystal Pull-On Pants, made from power-stretch denim to hug your curves, and featuring a slit hem to comfortably fall around your cowboy boots and show them off.

Crystal-studded and embellished jeans have been trending for a while now, so, if you’re not into pull-on styles, you can find variations of the look.

For more subtle sparkle, I love H&M’s jeans, $59.99 / £39.99 with rhinestones just around the pockets - perfect for the more low-key Dolly fan.

Reformation’s 'Cary' High Rise Wide Leg Jeans, $218 / £228 in Colorado Sparkle are just as chic as you’d expect from the celebrity-loved brand, with a side-accent cascade of rhinestones.

Another under-100 option? Abercrombie & Fitch has a great selection of embellished jeans, the problem being that they’re so popular that many of them are so nearly sold out!

I’d hurry and shop the crystal-studded High Rise Loose jeans, which are on sale for $59.99, which still has a few sizes in stock. (In the UK your best bet is the High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean, sale priced at £56.99 with tiny sequins - it’s still available in multiple sizes.)

And if you're wondering how to wash them, like I was, Google recommends hand washing them, inside out with a mild detergent before air drying. Easy peasy!

WATCH: Dolly Parton rocks her 'Joleans' in style

From the looks of it, they're suprisingly easy to style since in general you can let the sparkly jeans speak for themselves. I've seen them teamed a lot with a sexy black top and black footwear, but I also love them with a simple white tee and silver heels or sneakers.

“I’ve always believed what you wear should make you feel as fabulous as you truly are, and this brand new line, Dolly’s Joleans, is all about celebrating individuality with a touch of sparkle,” Dolly said when her collab was unveiled. “I’m inspired by Good American's ability to create clothes that make women feel confident and ready to shine!”

Confidence and sparkle for spring? Okay Dolly, count me in!