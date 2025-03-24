Cat Deeley's affordable denim dress is going straight in my basket - and I need her red neckerchief, too

A denim dress is a popular choice for spring, but for some reason I've never added one to my wardrobe. I'm more of a jeans kinda gal when it comes to denim, but now I'm rethinking my life choices thanks to Cat Deeley's latest look on This Morning.

The 48-year-old TV star looked exceptional as she kickstarted the week on the ITV morning show. Dressed to perfection - and styled by Rachael Hughes - Cat wore a slim-fit denim dress by Cos, £135 / $185, which she paired with her go-to Paris Texas boots and accessorised with a cool red neckerchief.

© Instagram Cat Deeley wore a COS denim dress on Monday 24 March and teamed it with the must-have red neckerchief

Now I have plenty of neckerchiefs to try out this look, but I don't have a denim dress - and now I'm thinking I need one.

Cat's dress is ideal for her body shape. The sleeveless midi dress, crafted from organic-cotton denim, shows off Cat's yoga-honed arms. The deep-blue tone is a very on-trend shade for the new season and it's framed with a V-neck that sits high on the collarbone and curved seams that sculpt the dropped waistline.

The website recommends styling the dress with a pair of knee-high boots, which is what Cat's done. The mum-of-two loves her tan coloured Paris Texas boots but they're a little bit pricey. I've found a pair on sale for £27 - I couldn't believe my eyes, either.

CLOSE MATCH: Boohoo Brown Leather Boots © Boohoo £27 (SAVE 40%) AT BOOHOO

Cat really loves denim - I'm still not over the cool denim co-ord she wore from Mint Velvet, or her tummy-flattering high-waisted jeans, She does relaxed but elevated fashion so well and it's one of the reasons why she's on my Pinterest board. In an interview she once did with The Guardian, she said: "I don't stick to a particular look. I choose what to wear depending on how I feel and what I'm comfortable in. That's when you look your best."

I'm not entirely sure where Cat's red scarf is from but I have found a lovely lookalike from Amazon of all places, and it's only £5.77 / $6.99. Need. And it's made of 100% cotton, too.

Fashion bible Vogue described the neckerchief as the "easiest styling hack" and I couldn't agree more. I have been wearing them for years but I've really amped them up in recent months and I have an array of colours and often team with denim. I don't have a red one though, so Cat's inspiring me yet again.

© Instagram Cat Deeley is a fan of Mint Velvet and DONNA IDA when it comes to fashion

To conclude, this might be one of my favourite Cat Deeley looks to be honest. She looks comfortable, she looks chic and timeless but there's a nod to fashion trends here, too. From the cool girl neckerchief to the drop waist dress, this is one of those outfits that stays true to her own unique sense of style. You can just imagine Cat would wear this off-duty while out for brunch with her best friend or for dinner with her husband Patrick.

I am seriously contemplating shopping for a denim dress now. I can't really do drop waist styles, so I'll probably go for something like this Jigsaw belted denim dress, £135, which is possibly a little more forgiving around the tummy area.