'Take my money, I want it!' Vicky Pattison's Matalan co-ord looks designer and I'm obsessed 

Now the sun is shining I'm looking at my wardrobe and I think it needs some colour! Perfect timing because Vicky Pattison has just launched a 27-piece collection with Matalan, designed in collaboration with fashion brand Little Mistress, and it's super colourful.

The collection, which launched this week, is a big deal for the northern beauty. To celebrate, the 37-year-old former I'm a Celeb jungle Queen hosted a brunch with some of her celebrity pals. She looked incredible, wearing a delightful two-piece from the collection and it has officially shot right to the top of my spring wish list.

© Instagram Vicky Pattison wearing the pink co-ord of dreams

If, like me, you're after a wardrobe refresh, her bold hot pink co-ord will be just the thing. The waistcoat is priced at £24, and the matching trousers cost £28. Such a steal. And both can be worn separately, too. I'll be wearing that pink waistcoat with my jeans, and the trousers with a white tee and a blazer.

After posting photos on Instagram, fans rushed to the comments section to say how much they loved it. "Lush. I love it. Can't wait to get mine to try," one fan wrote. Another commented: "How fab and some lovely bright colours."

In the comments section on one of Vicky's posts, someone asked which is her favourite out of the collection and she replied "I'm obsessed with the pink co-ord." You and me both, hun.

Lots of Vicky's celebrity friends arrived to support her for the event. Angela Scanlon wore the red cotton shirt from the collection which she teamed with her own red Adidas joggers and heels.

© Instagram Sian Welby and Angela Scanlon arrived to support their friend

Candice Brown and Sian Welby both opted for the oyster metallic co-ord - proving you can't go wrong with a little bit of shimmer.

© Instagram Candice Brown and Vicky Pattison prove co-ords are cool

Faye Winter kept things simple with a white cotton sleeveless blouse from the collection which she wore with jeans.

© Instagram Faye Winter rocked the chic white blouse from the Matalan collection

Ferne McCann chose the black sleeveless knitted waistcoat which looked so chic with her black jeans.

© Instagram Pete Wicks and Ferne McCann joined their friend on her special launch lunch

Other guests included Vicky's husband, her good friend Pete Wicks, and Mario Falcone.

Talking about the collection, Vicky said: "I’ve absolutely loved working on this collection with Matalan and Little Mistress. It’s been such a joy to bring my personal style to life in these pieces. The collection is all about celebrating femininity and confidence, and I truly believe there's something in it for every woman. I can’t wait to see how people style these looks and make them their own!"