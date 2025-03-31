Sofia Carson's stylish outfits in The Life List on Netflix - from that floral dress to the tux & her gold 'A' necklace

There's no denying it, Sofia Carson is so charismatic on screen. If you haven't watched The Life List yet, what are you waiting for? The tearjerker based on the book by Lori Nelson Spielman, is brand new to the streaming service and it's a heartfelt movie about grief and feeling lost, all while looking pretty darn fashionable at the same time.

Sofia plays Alex Rose, a young woman who doesn’t know how to get out of the rut she’s stuck in. And the only person who can push her to become who she’s meant to be is the one she just lost — her mother, Elizabeth, played by Connie Britton (Friday Night Lights, Zero Day).

She posthumously sends her daughter on a quest to complete the bucket list Alex made when she was 13 years old; as an incentive, she’ll receive a pre-recorded DVD from her mother for each item she ticks off. The task seems daunting to Alex, but her mom knows it will bring her back to herself.

© Getty Images for Netflix Connie Britton and Sofia Carson attend The Life List premiere at The Paris Theater on March 25, 2025 in New York Cit

Did I cry? You bet. But I also loved the movie and it's a bit more lighthearted than you might think.

And on that lighthearted note, let's talk about the fashion, shall we?

If you've watched Purple Hearts on Netflix, you'll see some similarities with how Sofia dresses in both of the Netflix movies. There's a little bit of a rock chick for both characters. She wears cool band tees with jeans, chunky boots teamed with floral mini dresses, and she even breaks the romantic comedy tradition of attending a special occasion dressed in a tux rather than a gown.

Let's delve through some of the looks...

Sofia Carson's outfits on The Life List

© Netflix Alex's tux she wears Did I expect Alex to wear a tux in the scene where she goes to the swish event with the handsome therapist? Absolutely not. Did I love that she did? Yes! How incredible did she look wearing the chic two-piece tux with a traditional black and white frill blouse? This was a very deliberate move from the award winning costume designer Madeline Weeks who no doubt wanted to show off Alex's unique sense of style. I've found a gorgeous tux suit from Mango that looks very similar indeed. Shop it now for $129.99 and one in the uk for £300. The shirt, a tad trickier to find, but I love this monochrome delight from Elie Tahari on sale for $207.

© Netflix Alex's 'A' initial necklace The initial necklace Alex wears is the star throughout the movie. I am finding it really hard locating the exact same one, but I have found a gorgeous A necklace with a similar outline detail. This one is from Monica Vinader, costing $298 / £98.

© Netflix Alex's navy check pants While we see some trendy outfits throughout the movie, she also plays it quite straight when it comes to her workwear uniform. In this scene she wore a navy sweater which she teamed with a pair of navy and white check trousers. She looked smart and looked like she wanted to be taken seriously. Alex's sweater looked very similar to the J Crew Cashmere Knit, $148, or Navy Grey, £295.

© Netflix Alex's leather jacket This leather jacket makes a regular appearance during The Life List and it's obviously her fave. The single breasted cropped jacket goes with everything. If you're looking for something similar you'll love the Mango version, $399.99, that's selling fast. If you're based in the UK, check it out for £229.99. Alex's red knit the $450 red cashmere Allude sweater available via netaporter.

© Netflix Alex's band tee This Sonic Youth tee gets a lot of attention during one scene in the movie - the part where she attempts to do stand up comedy. This black and while tee looks super cool on Alex, and if you're after a similar vibe I love this one from All Saints for $40 / £55.