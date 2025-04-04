Ashley James was inundated with questions about the pastel spring suit she wore on This Morning

Ashley James appeared on This Morning this week and wore a seriously chic pastel suit, and viewers couldn't get enough.

The 38-year-old broadcaster dressed perfectly for the gorgeous weather we've been having with a stunning two-piece suit from Very. In fact, this isn't just any suit, it's part of the Michelle Keegan x Very collection and has been the unofficial star of the spring/summer collection.

Taking to Instagram after the show aired, Ashley wrote: "Sorry, SO many questions about my outfit today and just getting to my phone," and told her 476k Instagram followers where her entire outfit was from.

© Instagram Ashley James shared her outfit details on Instagram

The blazer and trousers combo looked fabulous on the This Morning sofa, but in real life it would look excellent for a wedding guest look or for a christening. The lightweight suit is designed to be worn a tad oversized, comes with a neck scarf that can be worn as a belt - but Ashley opted to wear it without.

Shop the exact look

Oversized Blazer © Very £55 AT VERY

Wide-Leg Trousers © Very £35 AT VERY

Charles & Keith Shoes © Charles & Keith £65 AT CHARLES & KEITH

Soru Statement Earrings © Soru £230 AT SORU

The mum-of-one accessorised to perfection wearing a pair of Charles Keith pointy stilettos - a pair of shoes that will work with everything. Completing the look with gold jewellery from Soru, Ashley went for the statement 'Silvanus' earrings, which cost £250. The vintage stye large domed stud earrings have a textured surface and looked great on screen, especially because she wore her hair up, letting her earrings have a starring role.

The Very website describes this suit as green, but to the naked eye it looks very similar to the butter yellow trend that's taking the fashion world by storm.

© Very Michelle Keegan modelling the oversized blazer with the neck scarf

Just recently I created a whole edit of butter yellow dresses, but I think this suit is a real contender for being the occasionwear outfit of the season.

Ashley is a repeat guest on This Morning, often discussing culture wars with her 'opponent' Nick Ferrari. In an interview with The Metro, Ashley said: "I love doing This Morning, and especially with Nick Ferrari – we have such different opinions. But he is really respectful towards me, and gives me the floor to and I like to think I change his mind.

"We have a joke that he can interview world leaders, but no one’s more scarier than Ashley James.

"That is also how we keep fighting for equality. Just keep using our voice and offering different opinions."

On Thursday's show, she discussed the lack of male teachers in schools, and how kids need positive role models for young boys. "It's all very well saying we need more male teachers, but it'll be more interesting to see what they do to create an environment where teachers actually want to be in the workplace."